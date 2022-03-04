ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5

Dolly Parton is hosting the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, which takes place on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are set to take place live Monday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event, which honors the best in country music, will be hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Advertisement

Chris Young leads all artists with seven nominations including Album of the Year for Famous Friends. Miranda Lambert comes in second with five nominations.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are the first married couple to be nominated in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2017.

How to watch

Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EST following a pre-show that begins at 7 p.m. EST.

Network, Online: The ACM Awards will be streaming exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.

Performers: Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Morris, Walker Hayes, Stapleton, Breland, Lady A, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are set to perform.

Presenters: Alan Ritchson, Derek Carr, Guy Torry, James Patterson, Jason Aldean, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton and Tom Pelphrey will be presenting awards.

Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osbourne

Dan + Shay

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

Album of the Year

29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends, Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

