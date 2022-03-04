ACM Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5
Dolly Parton is hosting the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, which takes place on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
March 4 (UPI) -- The 57th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are set to take place live Monday from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The event, which honors the best in country music, will be hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.
Chris Young leads all artists with seven nominations including Album of the Year for Famous Friends. Miranda Lambert comes in second with five nominations.
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are the first married couple to be nominated in the same year since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 2017.
How to watch
Time: The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. EST following a pre-show that begins at 7 p.m. EST.
Network, Online: The ACM Awards will be streaming exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.
Performers: Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Morris, Walker Hayes, Stapleton, Breland, Lady A, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde are set to perform.
Presenters: Alan Ritchson, Derek Carr, Guy Torry, James Patterson, Jason Aldean, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton and Tom Pelphrey will be presenting awards.
Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osbourne
Dan + Shay
Locash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
Album of the Year
29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Famous Friends, Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Miranda Lambert attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2005. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo