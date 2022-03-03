Trending
March 3, 2022 / 9:18 AM

Reports: 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney is engaged

By Annie Martin
Sydney Sweeney is engaged to her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is engaged to be married.

Us Weekly reported Wednesday that Sweeney, 24, is engaged to her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, 37.

People confirmed the news and said Sweeney was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand during a Feb. 28 outing in Los Angeles.

E! News also confirmed the engagement.

"They're very cute and happy together," a source said of Sweeney and Davino.

Sweeney and Davino, whose family owns the device technology and packaging company 14th Round and Finalbell, were first linked in 2018.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," Sweeney said in the January issue of Cosmopolitan. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

"l look for a best friend," she added. "I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

Sweeney plays Cassie Howard on the HBO series Euphoria, which completed its second season in February. She also recently starred in the HBO series The White Lotus.

