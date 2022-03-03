Famous birthdays for March 3: Jessica Biel, Jackie Joyner-Kersee

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
|Advertisement
March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606
-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831
-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847
-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882
-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911
-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920
-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923
-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933
-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 77)
-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 64)
-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 63)
-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 60)
-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 60)
-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 48)
-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 40)
-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 25)
-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 19)