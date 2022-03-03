Trending
March 3, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 3: Jessica Biel, Jackie Joyner-Kersee

By UPI Staff
Jessica Biel arrives for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Limetown" on September 6, 2019. The actor turns 40 on March 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831

-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882

-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911

-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923

-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 64)

-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 63)

-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 60)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 48)

-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 19)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

