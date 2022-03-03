Famous birthdays for March 3: Jessica Biel, Jackie Joyner-Kersee

1/4

Jessica Biel arrives for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Limetown" on September 6, 2019. The actor turns 40 on March 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831

-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882

-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911

-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923

-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 64)

-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 63)

-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 60)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 48)

-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 19)