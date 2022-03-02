Trending
March 2, 2022

MTV Movie & TV Awards to return as two-night event in June

By Annie Martin

March 2 (UPI) -- The MTV Movie & TV Awards will return as a two-night event in June.

MTV said Wednesday that the awards show will take place June 5 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, which focuses on reality television, will follow the next day on June 6.

Hosts, nominees, performers, presenters and other details will be announced at a later date. Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut, Vanessa Whitewolf, Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce both shows.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will air live on MTV.

Comedian Leslie Jones hosted last year's MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles in May 2021, while comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the Unscripted show.

WandaVision was among the big winners of 2021.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

