March 2, 2022 / 10:04 AM

'The Kissing Booth' star Joey King is engaged

By Annie Martin
Joey King announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Steven Piet. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The Kissing Booth star Joey King is engaged to be married.

The 22-year-old actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Steven Piet, on Tuesday.

King shared the news on Instagram alongside photos from Piet's outdoor proposal, which took place Feb. 2.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King captioned the post. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she said. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

Actresses Camila Mendes, Elle Fanning and Sabrina Carpenter were among those to congratulate King in the comments.

"congrats joey!!!" Mendes wrote.

"Awwwwwwwww," Fanning added.

"still getting used to our open relationship but really happy for you guys," Carpenter jokingly said.

King and Piet, a producer and director, started dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the Hulu series The Act. King previously dated her Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi.

King plays Elle Evans in The Kissing Booth movies. She most recently starred in the film The In Between, which premiered on Paramount+ in February.

