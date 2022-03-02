Trending
March 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 2: Jon Bon Jovi, Luke Combs

By UPI Staff
Jon Bon Jovi speaks back stage at the 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at Public Hall on April 14, 2018, in Cleveland. The singer turns 60 on March 2. File Photo by Scott McKinney/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Adrian VI in 1459

-- Statesman DeWitt Clinton, chief sponsor of the Erie Canal project, in 1769

-- Sam Houston, first president of the Republic of Texas, in 1793

-- Pope Leo XIII in 1810

-- Journalist/politician/reformer Carl Schurz in 1829

-- Pope Pius XII in 1876

-- Publisher Max Schuster in 1897

-- Baseball player/World War II-era spy Moe Berg in 1902

-- Children's author "Dr. Seuss," Theodor Geisel, in 1904

-- Entertainer Desi Arnaz in 1917

File Photo by Glenn Waggner/UPI

-- Actor Jennifer Jones in 1919

-- Actor John Cullum in 1930 (age 92)

-- Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1931 (age 91)

-- Writer Tom Wolfe in 1931

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Denny Crum in 1937 (age 85)

-- Author John Irving in 1942 (age 80)

-- Musician Lou Reed in 1942

-- Musician Rory Gallagher in 1948

-- Singer Karen Carpenter in 1950

-- Comedian Laraine Newman in 1952 (age 70)

-- Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Daniel Craig in 1968 (age 54)

-- Rapper Method Man, born Clifford Smith, in 1971 (age 51)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Chris Martin in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Rebel Wilson in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Bryce Dallas Howard in 1981 (age 41)

-- NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Nathalie Emmanuel in 1989 (age 33)

-- Country musician Luke Combs in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

