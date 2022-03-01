Trending
March 1, 2022

WWE 'Raw': Edge snaps, accepts AJ Styles' challenge

By Wade Sheridan

March 1 (UPI) -- Hall of Famer Edge accepted AJ Styles' challenge to face him at WrestleMania 38 on WWE Raw.

Edge, who has been asking anyone in the locker to come out and challenge him to a match at WrestleMania 38 in recent weeks, did so again on Monday before Raw went off the air.

Styles arrived onto the scene with Edge stating that both men have wanted to face each other for a long time. Edge said he wanted to face the old Styles at WrestleMania 38, and not the one who has been in a tag team with Omos over the past year.

Edge then offered to shake Styles' hand when suddenly the legendary grappler started assaulting Styles with vicious punches. Styles fought back momentarily and tried to deliver The Phenomenal Forearm.

Edge dodged the attack and then kicked the high-flyer below the belt. Edge, as he showed shades of his old Rated-R Superstar persona, then grabbed two steel chairs.

Edge placed Styles' head on one chair and smacked him with the other twice before Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, United States Champion Damian Priest defended his title against Finn Bálor.

Priest was able to avoid Bálor's first attempt at the Coup de Grace and nailed The Prince with a Chokeslam, but it wasn't enough to win the match.

Bálor recovered and then finally landed the Coup de Grace from the top rope to win the match and become the new United States Champion.

Priest, as Bálor celebrated with his new title, got on the microphone and said Bálor won the match because he had the fans' support, which he never had. Priest vowed to win the United States Championship back and then took Bálor out with punch to the face.

Priest ended things by sending Bálor into the announcer's table with a Powerbomb.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. teamed up to face Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Lynch defends her title against Belair at WrestleMania 38, which takes place on April 2 and April 3.

Lynch, throughout the bout, would use Belair's own hair against her.

Belair got revenge by using her long braid as a weapon as she whipped the champ several times across her stomach. The attack was strong enough to leave markings on The Man.

Belair then won the match after nailing Nikki A.S.H. with the K.O.D.

Other moments from Raw included Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeating Raw Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Otis in non-title match after Owens took Gable with a Stunner on The KO Show; Omos defeating T-Bar; Tommaso Ciampa defeating Robert Roode before he was attacked by Roode and his tag team partner Dolph Ziggler; 24/7 Champion Reggie and Dana Brooke defeating Akira Tozawa and Tamina; The Hurt Business defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio due to interference from The Miz; and The Street Profits defeating RK-Bro.

