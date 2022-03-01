'Summer House' stars Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard discuss future as a couple

March 1 (UPI) -- Summer House stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are discussing their future as a couple.

The television personalities discussed their relationship and the possibility of getting engaged during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Radke and Hubbard first dated in Summer House Season 4 and sparked dating rumors again in October 2021. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in January.

On WWHL, Radke was asked if there will be an engagement soon and how he plans to propose.

"I am a romantic. I think anything that I would do would be obviously very special for her and I," Radke said. "I do know there's a lot of invested interest in how that might go down."

"We're just having a lot of fun," he added. "We walk in the same steps. I'm enjoying what's going on for now, but yeah, there's absolutely a future between us and it'll happen the way it happens."

Radke said he doesn't get freaked out by seeing how intense Hubbard used to be with previous partners.

"It doesn't scare me at all, 'cause I know it comes from a real place. She's a woman and she wanted to move forward in her life with the right guy, and it's me," he said.

Advertisement

Hubbard added that she "doesn't put any pressure" on Radke to get married or to have kids.

"We want those things and we want them with each other, but we don't literally ... we don't talk about things in specifics every day about those future big ticket items, but we know we want them with each other," she said.

Hubbard previously told Page Six that she and Radke are "very much together" and "very happy."

Summer House is in its sixth season on Bravo. The series follows a group of friends who share a summer house in Montauk, N.Y.