Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 2:21 PM

'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maks Chmerkovskiy to head out of Ukraine

By Sommer Brokaw
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Maks Chmerkovskiy to head out of Ukraine
Maks Chmerkovskiy said in an update on Instagram Monday he will start heading out of Ukraine. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy, who was in Kyiv when the Russian invasion began, said Monday in an update he will start to make his way out of Ukraine.

"I'm going to try to make my way out. I'm going to try to start getting towards the border," Chmerkovskiy, who is Ukrainian-American, said in the update posted to his Instagram account. "I have options. My options are better than most people's, unfortunately, but I'm just a little nervous."

Advertisement

"It's going to be alright, well I know, it's going to be okay," he added, urging followers not to panic if he doesn't provide many more updates.

Chmerkovskiy was staying at hotel in Kyiv when the Russian invasion began late Thursday, and he told followers in an earlier update he was "safe," but the overall situation was "dire."

Advertisement

"Just a lot of fighting everywhere," he said in the new update. "The streets are crazy. At one point, I got arrested...but again, all good, I promise."

"For me, it was just a reality check," he added.

He also gave an update on his friends, who he mentioned in his earlier Instagram post.

Chmerkovskiy said one of his friends has been headed from Kyiv to the city of Lviv in the west, to the Polish border, traveling 17 hours by bus, but still hasn't made it to the border.

He added that she told him it was cold at night when the engine was turned off to save gas, but there were volunteers along the bus route providing food and hot drinks.

Chmerkovskiy said that another friend took the kids out, and she and her husband are "taking up arms" in the ground defense against the invasion.

In an Instagram video Sunday, he was wiping back tears as he described the situation.

Advertisement

"I'm in a very safe place, but this is nuts, and I think everybody is going through a lot of emotions, and I think it's time I expose mine a little bit in a more personal manner," he said. "This is a war, this is a crazy situation, it's insane."

"What Ukrainians are doing, it makes me so proud," he added. "Just spread the word that this needs to pause, stop, stop, stop the shooting...The reality is I just want to go home at this point. I'm just hoping for a safe ending to it all."

In another post, he posted footage he said was of "mostly unarmed Ukrainian civilians," who stopped "and turned away Russian tanks."

Advertisement

He also posted a photo he said was of "a civilian car shot at while trying to escape the war," adding that a man died and his wife and two daughters were injured.

The invasion has led to at least 368,000 Ukrainians fleeing the country, the United Nations announced Sunday.

On Monday, the United States closed its embassy in Belarus and authorized diplomats to voluntarily leave Russia amid the war in Ukraine due to "safety issues," according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Read More

Maks Chmerkovskiy in Ukraine: 'The situation is pretty dire' U.S. closes embassy in Belarus and authorizes diplomats to leave Russia Ukraine official tells U.N.: Russian invasion parallels World War 2

Latest Headlines

'Yellowstone' Season 4 to premiere on Peacock in late March
TV // 57 minutes ago
'Yellowstone' Season 4 to premiere on Peacock in late March
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NBC Universal's Peacock will air a fourth season of "Yellowstone" on March 28.
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore': Grindelwald entices Dumbledore in trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore': Grindelwald entices Dumbledore in trailer
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The second official trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," features an encounter where Grindlewald tries to entice Dumbledore.
Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "The Batman" creates a modern, oppressive and unsettling Gotham City as a young Batman (Robert Pattinson) takes to the streets to solve The Riddler's (Paul Dano) mystery.
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" Season 2, which is ranked No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 list, has just concluded. Here are 5 similar series to watch while you wait for Season 3 of the reality series.
New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts
TV // 6 hours ago
New South Korean series 'Juvenile Justice' hits Netflix charts
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korea's second Netflix original show this year, Juvenile Justice, made its way into the global charts just days after its premiere Friday.
Henry Winkler to star in Israeli comedy 'Chanshi'
TV // 7 hours ago
Henry Winkler to star in Israeli comedy 'Chanshi'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Henry Winkler is set to star in the new comedy, "Chanshi," for Israel's HOT television network.
ITV orders Season 2 of Vicky McClure's 'Trigger Point'
TV // 8 hours ago
ITV orders Season 2 of Vicky McClure's 'Trigger Point'
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- ITV has ordered a second season of "Trigger Point," a thriller starring Vicky McClure as a bomb disposal operative.
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
TV // 8 hours ago
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Screen Actors Guild Awards presenter Selena Gomez took the stage barefoot Sunday night.
'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of "Pokémon" video games titled "Scarlet" and "Violet," which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022.
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
TV // 8 hours ago
Michael Keaton almost missed SAG win for bathroom trip
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- "Dopesick" star Michael Keaton nearly missed his big moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica Sunday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
Selena Gomez takes SAG Awards stage barefoot
'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022
'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022
Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
Movie review: 'The Batman' is relentlessly dark and unique
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Love is Blind' Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement