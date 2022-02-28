Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried

1/4

Bernadette Peters arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. The actor turns 74 on February 28.

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- French essayist Michel de Montaigne in 1533

-- Chemist/physicist Linus Pauling, twice winner of the Nobel Prize (peace and chemistry), in 1901

-- Movie director Vincente Minnelli in 1903

-- Actor Billie Bird in 1908

-- Actor Charles Durning in 1923

-- Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, in 1926

-- Architect Frank Gehry in 1929 (age 93)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Gavin MacLeod in 1931

-- Dancer Tommy Tune in 1939 (age 83)

-- Former race car driver Mario Andretti in 1940 (age 82)

-- Musician Brian Jones in 1942

-- Actor Kelly Bishop in 1944 (age 78)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Bernadette Peters in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Mercedes Ruehl in 1948 (age 74)

-- Newspaper columnist/Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in 1953 (age 69)

-- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried in 1955 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor John Turturro in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Rae Dawn Chong in 1961 (age 61)

-- Singer Patrick Monahan in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Robert Sean Leonard in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Tasha Smith in 1971 (age 51)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Eric Lindros in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Ali Larter in 1976 (age 46)

-- Country singer Jason Aldean in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Sarah Bolger in 1991 (age 31)