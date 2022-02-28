Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 28, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried
Bernadette Peters arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. The actor turns 74 on February 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French essayist Michel de Montaigne in 1533

-- Chemist/physicist Linus Pauling, twice winner of the Nobel Prize (peace and chemistry), in 1901

-- Movie director Vincente Minnelli in 1903

-- Actor Billie Bird in 1908

-- Actor Charles Durning in 1923

-- Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, in 1926

-- Architect Frank Gehry in 1929 (age 93)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Gavin MacLeod in 1931

-- Dancer Tommy Tune in 1939 (age 83)

-- Former race car driver Mario Andretti in 1940 (age 82)

-- Musician Brian Jones in 1942

-- Actor Kelly Bishop in 1944 (age 78)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Bernadette Peters in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Mercedes Ruehl in 1948 (age 74)

-- Newspaper columnist/Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in 1953 (age 69)

-- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried in 1955 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor John Turturro in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Rae Dawn Chong in 1961 (age 61)

-- Singer Patrick Monahan in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Robert Sean Leonard in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Tasha Smith in 1971 (age 51)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Eric Lindros in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Ali Larter in 1976 (age 46)

-- Country singer Jason Aldean in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Sarah Bolger in 1991 (age 31)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Season 4 of 'Mayans M.C.' to premiere on April 19

Latest Headlines

'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
TV // 7 hours ago
'CODA,' Will Smith, Jessica Chastain win top SAG Awards
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The cast of "CODA" was named Best Ensemble in a Film at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., Sunday night.
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- "Uncharted" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second straight weekend, earning additional $23.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Broadway legend Patti LuPone tests positive for COVID, out of 'Company' for 10 days
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Broadway legend Patti LuPone tests positive for COVID, out of 'Company' for 10 days
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone announced she has the coronavirus and is taking a break from the Broadway production of the musical, "Company."
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
TV // 17 hours ago
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- New York's Ukrainian Chorus Dumka opened this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live" with a performance of "Prayer for Ukraine."
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
TV // 17 hours ago
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- John Mulaney hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the fifth time this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Josh Groban, Joanne Woodward
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Josh Groban, Joanne Woodward
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Singer Josh Groban turns 41 and actor Joanne Woodward turns 92, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 27.
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
TV // 1 day ago
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin narrates GameStop doc for HBO
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Kieran Culkin will be heard narrating "Gaming Wall Street," a two-part documentary debuting Thursday on HBO Max.
'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz
TV // 1 day ago
'Outlander' prequel series in the works at Starz
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Starz and Sony Pictures Television are working on a prequel series to its beloved time-travel drama, "Outlander."
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill confirmed as SAG presenters
TV // 1 day ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill confirmed as SAG presenters
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Benedict Cumberbatch, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been confirmed as presenters for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Music // 1 day ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- "Encanto" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth-consecutive week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Uncharted' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
'SNL' opens with performance by Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Josh Groban, Joanne Woodward
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Josh Groban, Joanne Woodward
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
John Mulaney talks rehab, skewers mask mandates, sings in subway as 'SNL' guest host
'Sulphur Springs' will be back for Season 3
'Sulphur Springs' will be back for Season 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement