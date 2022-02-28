Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Bernadette Peters, Gilbert Gottfried

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
-- French essayist Michel de Montaigne in 1533
-- Chemist/physicist Linus Pauling, twice winner of the Nobel Prize (peace and chemistry), in 1901
-- Movie director Vincente Minnelli in 1903
-- Actor Billie Bird in 1908
-- Actor Charles Durning in 1923
-- Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, in 1926
-- Architect Frank Gehry in 1929 (age 93)
-- Actor Gavin MacLeod in 1931
-- Dancer Tommy Tune in 1939 (age 83)
-- Former race car driver Mario Andretti in 1940 (age 82)
-- Musician Brian Jones in 1942
-- Actor Kelly Bishop in 1944 (age 78)
-- Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu in 1948 (age 74)
-- Actor Bernadette Peters in 1948 (age 74)
-- Actor Mercedes Ruehl in 1948 (age 74)
-- Newspaper columnist/Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in 1953 (age 69)
-- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor John Turturro in 1957 (age 65)
-- Actor Rae Dawn Chong in 1961 (age 61)
-- Singer Patrick Monahan in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Robert Sean Leonard in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Tasha Smith in 1971 (age 51)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Eric Lindros in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Ali Larter in 1976 (age 46)
-- Country singer Jason Aldean in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Sarah Bolger in 1991 (age 31)