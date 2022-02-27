Advertisement
Feb. 27, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Josh Groban, Joanne Woodward

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Josh Groban, Joanne Woodward
Josh Groban arrives on the red carpet at The 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019, in New York City. The singer turns 41 on February 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1807

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black in 1886

-- Soprano Marian Anderson in 1897

-- Novelist John Steinbeck in 1902

-- Actor Joan Bennett in 1910

-- Author Lawrence Durrell in 1912

-- Former Texas Gov. John Connally in 1917

-- Actor Joanne Woodward in 1930 (age 92)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1932

-- Consumer activist Ralph Nader in 1934 (age 88)

-- Author N. Scott Momaday in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Barbara Babcock in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Howard Hesseman in 1940

-- Actor Mary Frann in 1943

-- Physicist Alan Guth in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Timothy Spall in 1957 (age 65)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Adam Baldwin in 1962 (age 60)

-- Singer Chille, born Rozonda Thomas, in 1971 (age 51)

-- Author/activist Chelsea Clinton in 1980 (age 42)

-- Singer Josh Groban in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Kate Mara in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Lindsey Morgan in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI

