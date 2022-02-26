Trending
Feb. 26, 2022

Famous birthdays for Feb. 26: Nate Ruess, Teresa Palmer

By UPI Staff
1/2
Nate Ruess performs during an event to honor the 2016 National Teacher of the Year and finalists in the East Room of the White House on May 3, 2016, in Washington, D.C. The musician turns 40 on February 26. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- British playwright Christopher Marlowe in 1564

-- French novelist/poet Victor Hugo in 1802

-- Levi Strauss, who created the world's first pair of denim blue jeans, in 1829

-- American frontiersman William "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1846

-- Surgeon/cornflakes developer John Kellogg in 1852

-- Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander in 1887

-- Actor/comedian Jackie Gleason in 1916

-- Actor Tony Randall in 1920

UPI File Photo

-- Actor Betty Hutton in 1921

-- Rock star Antoine "Fats" Domino in 1928

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 1928

-- Political commentator Robert Novak in 1931

-- Singer Johnny Cash in 1932

-- Rock musician Mitch Ryder in 1945 (age 77)

-- Singer Michael Bolton in 1953 (age 69)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor/singer Chase Masterson in 1963 (age 59)

-- Singer Erykah Badu, born Erica Abi Wright, in 1971 (age 51)

-- Comedian/actor DeRay Davis in 1982 (age 40)

-- Musician Nate Ruess in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Teresa Palmer in 1986 (age 36)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

