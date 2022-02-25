SAG Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5
Helen Mirren is set to receive the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday from The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.
The event, which honors the casts of films and television shows for their performances, will open with Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.
Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis, Sandra Oh, Jennifer Aniston and more have received nominations.
Kate Winslet will be on hand to present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren.
How to Watch
Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST with an encore airing at 11 p.m. EST. A red carpet special will be livestreamed on the official SAG Awards website starting at 5:30 p.m. EST.
Network: TNT and TBS
Online: The ceremony will be available to view on HBO Max starting on Monday. TNT and TBS apps can also be accessed through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Presenters: Caitríona Balfe, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Dornan, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Tyler Perry, Smith, Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens, Miranda, Odom Jr., and Diggs.
Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Elle Fanning, The Great
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Jean Smart, Hacks
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso