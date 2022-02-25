SAG Awards: How to watch, what to expect

1/5

Helen Mirren is set to receive the Life Achievement Award at the SAG Awards. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live Sunday from The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. The event, which honors the casts of films and television shows for their performances, will open with Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. Advertisement

Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Jason Sudeikis, Sandra Oh, Jennifer Aniston and more have received nominations.

Kate Winslet will be on hand to present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EST with an encore airing at 11 p.m. EST. A red carpet special will be livestreamed on the official SAG Awards website starting at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Network: TNT and TBS

Online: The ceremony will be available to view on HBO Max starting on Monday. TNT and TBS apps can also be accessed through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Presenters: Caitríona Balfe, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Dornan, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Tyler Perry, Smith, Rosario Dawson, Vanessa Hudgens, Miranda, Odom Jr., and Diggs.

Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Advertisement

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Elle Fanning, The Great

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Jean Smart, Hacks

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso