Feb. 25, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Chelsea Handler, Anson Mount

By UPI Staff
Chelsea Handler attends the premiere of "Atomic Blonde" at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on July 24, 2017. The comedian turns 47 on February 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 1841

-- Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso in 1873

-- U.S. statesman John Foster Dulles in 1888

-- Actor Herbert "Zeppo" Marx in 1901

-- British writer Anthony Burgess in 1917

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Bobby Riggs in 1918

-- Producer/writer Larry Gelbart in 1928

-- Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Tom Courtenay in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Diane Baker in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Former Beatle George Harrison in 1943

-- Wrestler Ric Flair in 1949 (age 73)

-- Director Neil Jordan in 1950 (age 72)

-- Sportscaster James Brown in 1951 (age 71)

-- Comedian Carrot Top, born Scott Thompson, in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Tea Leoni in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Sean Astin in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Anson Mount in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Chelsea Handler in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Rashida Jones in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor James Phelps in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Oliver Phelps in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Jameela Jamil in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Isabelle Fuhrman in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Noah Jupe in 2005 (age 17)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

'Sunny': Rashida Jones to star in Apple TV+ dark comedy

