Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 25, 2022 / 9:36 AM

Amanda Kloots to miss 'The Talk' after testing positive for COVID-19

By Annie Martin

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Amanda Kloots has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Talk co-host, 39, said Thursday that she tested positive for the virus and will miss some shows as she quarantines.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over," Kloots wrote on Instagram. "I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease."

"I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was surprise this morning," she said. "This is the first time I've tested positive since the pandemic."

Kloots said she hopes to return to The Talk soon and will be quarantining and spending time with her son, Elvis, in the meantime.

Advertisement

"I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!!" she said. "Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days."

Advertisement

Actresses Ashley Park and Jonna Walsh were among those to wish Kloots well in the comments.

"Oh no!!! Take care and rest," Park wrote.

"Sending love and healing thoughts and prayers," Walsh said.

Kloots tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two years after her late husband, actor Nick Cordero, first tested positive for the virus. Cordero died at age 41 in July 2020 after more than three months in the hospital.

Kloots joined The Talk in Season 11. She co-hosts the talk show with Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.

Read More

'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider is engaged Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022 Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider is engaged
Entertainment News // 21 minutes ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider is engaged
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Amy Schneider, who had a 40-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!," got engaged to her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis.
Tears for Fears release new album 'Tipping Point,' perform on 'Late Show'
Music // 27 minutes ago
Tears for Fears release new album 'Tipping Point,' perform on 'Late Show'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Tears for Fears released their seventh studio album on Friday titled "The Tipping Point."
Machine Gun Kelly, Willow perform 'Emo Girl' on 'Late Late Show'
Music // 1 hour ago
Machine Gun Kelly, Willow perform 'Emo Girl' on 'Late Late Show'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly joined forces with Willow to perform their new single "Emo Girl" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Music // 1 hour ago
Bad Bunny wins big at Premio Lo Nuestro awards
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny was the big winner at the 34th annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards, taking home a leading six awards.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Uber CEO was 'Machiavellian,' 'predatory'
TV // 5 hours ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Uber CEO was 'Machiavellian,' 'predatory'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses his role as Travis Kalanick in Showtime's "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber." Gordon-Levitt says the story demonstrates how businesses are rewarded for unethical practices.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Chelsea Handler, Anson Mount
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Chelsea Handler, Anson Mount
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Comedian Chelsea Handler turns 47 and actor Anson Mount turns 49, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 25.
'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Film and television star Sally Kellerman died Thursday at the age of 84.
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Movies // 15 hours ago
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine, the country's presidential office said Thursday, as the country deals with a full-scale invasion of Russian military forces.
Rockstar Games announces more fixes to 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Rockstar Games announces more fixes to 'Grand Theft Auto' remasters
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Rockstar Games announced on Thursday that more fixes are coming to its remasters of classic "Grand Theft Auto" games.
Robin Roberts says partner Amber Laign has breast cancer
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Robin Roberts says partner Amber Laign has breast cancer
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Robin Roberts announced on Thursday that her partner Amber Laign has breast cancer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
'MASH,' 'Back to School' star Sally Kellerman dies at 84
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Sean Penn in Ukraine filming documentary amid crisis
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Uber CEO was 'Machiavellian,' 'predatory'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Uber CEO was 'Machiavellian,' 'predatory'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement