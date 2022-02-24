Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 10:18 AM

Sherri Shepherd praises Wendy Williams: 'She made her own path'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sherri Shepherd praises Wendy Williams: 'She made her own path'
Sherri Shepherd reflected on Wendy Williams' legacy following news her talk show "Sherri" will replace "The Wendy Williams Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Sherri Shepherd has nothing but praise for fellow television personality Wendy Williams.

Shepherd, 54, reflected on Williams' legacy in daytime television on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following news her talk show Sherri will replace The Wendy Williams Show.

Advertisement

Shepherd said Williams was a trailblazer with a signature style of hosting.

"She made her own path. Like, what Wendy does, nobody can recreate -- none of the guest hosts -- that is specific, Wendy created that. They spill the tea, you know? And she'd sit there and be like, 'You know what I'm talking about,'" Shepherd said.

"I love that, and I love her fearlessness. And that is something that I want to emulate and keep going," she added. "She did, she opened up a lot of doors, and she's up there with the greats."

News broke Tuesday that The Wendy Williams Show will end after 13 seasons. Shepherd has been a frequent guest host on the show in the past few months as Williams deals with health issues.

Shepherd, who was previously a co-host on The View, will host the new talk show Sherri, which will take over The Wendy Williams Show time slot.

Advertisement

"OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show Sherri in the fall. I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love... pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy," she said in a statement.

Shepherd also co-hosts the Fox series Dish Nation.

Read More

Sherri Shepherd to host daytime talk show, 'Wendy Williams Show' to end Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022 Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

LL Cool J to host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez to be honored
Music // 1 hour ago
LL Cool J to host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez to be honored
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- LL Cool J is set to host and perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.
Da Brat marries Jesseca Dupart at Atlanta wedding
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Da Brat marries Jesseca Dupart at Atlanta wedding
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Da Brat married her fiancée, Jesseca Dupart, amid Dupart's pregnancy with their first child.
Aaron Carter, fiancee Melanie Martin split after reconciliation
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Aaron Carter, fiancee Melanie Martin split after reconciliation
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Aaron Carter confirmed his split from Melanie Martin after getting back together with her in December.
Billie Eilish says connecting with fans is her 'number one priority'
TV // 1 hour ago
Billie Eilish says connecting with fans is her 'number one priority'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish discussed her relationship with fans and how she wants to connect with them while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Andrew Garfield investigates murder in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Andrew Garfield investigates murder in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Andrew Garfield is seen playing a police detective who is investigating a double murder in a rural community in the first teaser for FX on Hulu's limited series, "Under the Banner of Heaven."
Real-life couple Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes to star in ITV's 'Stonehouse'
TV // 1 hour ago
Real-life couple Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes to star in ITV's 'Stonehouse'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen and his real-life wife, Keeley Hawes, have landed the lead roles in ITV's three-part drama, "Stonehouse."
Miesha Tate wins 'Celebrity Big Brother'
TV // 2 hours ago
Miesha Tate wins 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Miesha Tate was crowned the winner of "Celebrity Big Brother" Season 3 on Wednesday night.
Tyler Perry on bringing back Madea: 'We need to laugh'
TV // 2 hours ago
Tyler Perry on bringing back Madea: 'We need to laugh'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Tyler Perry discussed why he decided to bring Madea back after retiring the character while appearing on" Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- "The Adam Project," "Black Crab," "Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days" and "Bridgerton" Season 2 are headed to Netflix.
Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio named SAG Awards presenters
TV // 2 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio named SAG Awards presenters
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Dornan, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Tyler Perry and Will Smith have been confirmed as presenters for Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022
Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
'Ozark' Season 4, Part 2 coming to Netflix in April
'Ozark' Season 4, Part 2 coming to Netflix in April
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement