Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's apology for 'awkward' encounter

"I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly," Chopra wrote on Instagram Stories.
"To Nick Jonas, I apologize, and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too," O'Donnell said.
"Priyanka. I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me," O'Donnell said.
Chopra, one of India's most well-known and highest-paid actresses, addressed O'Donnell's apologies in her statement Wednesday.
"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife,' especially in a sincere apology," Chopra said. "It we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."
"Also PS -- As I've said before, not all Chopra's are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith's are related to the legendary Will Smith," she added.
Priyanka Chopra responded after Rosie O'Donnell apologized for assuming Chopra was Deepak Chopra's daughter. Photo by priyankachopra/Instagram Stories
Chopra is the daughter of Ashok Chopra, who died in 2013, and Madhu Chopra. She and Jonas married in December 2018 and have one child, a daughter born via surrogate in January.