Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 12:33 PM

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's apology for 'awkward' encounter

By Annie Martin
1/5
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's apology for 'awkward' encounter
Priyanka Chopra (L) responded after Rosie O'Donnell apologized for assuming Chopra was Deepak Chopra's daughter. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra is speaking out following Rosie O'Donnell's apology for their "awkward" encounter.

The 39-year-old actress responded Wednesday after O'Donnell, 59, apologized for assuming Chopra was actor Deepak Chopra's daughter during a run-in at a restaurant.

Advertisement

"I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly," Chopra wrote on Instagram Stories.

O'Donnell had said in a video Monday on TikTok that she "felt so embarrassed" after assuming Chopra was Deepak Chopra's daughter during a conversation with Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, at Nobu Malibu.

"To Nick Jonas, I apologize, and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell apologized again Tuesday for not referring to Chopra by name.

"Priyanka. I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me," O'Donnell said.

Advertisement

Chopra, one of India's most well-known and highest-paid actresses, addressed O'Donnell's apologies in her statement Wednesday.

"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife,' especially in a sincere apology," Chopra said. "It we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."

"Also PS -- As I've said before, not all Chopra's are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith's are related to the legendary Will Smith," she added.

Priyanka Chopra responded after Rosie O'Donnell apologized for assuming Chopra was Deepak Chopra's daughter. Photo by priyankachopra/Instagram Stories

Chopra is the daughter of Ashok Chopra, who died in 2013, and Madhu Chopra. She and Jonas married in December 2018 and have one child, a daughter born via surrogate in January.

Read More

Da Brat marries Jesseca Dupart at Atlanta wedding Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022 Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Robin Roberts says partner Amber Laign has breast cancer
Entertainment News // 4 minutes ago
Robin Roberts says partner Amber Laign has breast cancer
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Robin Roberts announced on Thursday that her partner Amber Laign has breast cancer.
Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP
Music // 8 minutes ago
Mamamoo's Solar shares schedule for 'Face' solo EP
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar will release concept photos, a track list and a music video teaser for her debut solo EP, "Face."
Emilie Kouatchou on playing Christine in 'Phantom': 'It took a lot of unlearning'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Emilie Kouatchou on playing Christine in 'Phantom': 'It took a lot of unlearning'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Emilie Kouatchou discussed how she became the first Black actress to portray Christine Daaé in Broadway's "The Phantom of the Opera" Thursday while appearing on "Today."
Toronto International Film Festival to return as in-person event in September
Movies // 1 hour ago
Toronto International Film Festival to return as in-person event in September
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival will take place as an in-person event in September.
Lilly Singh hospitalized for ovarian cysts: 'It hurts and I'm tired'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Lilly Singh hospitalized for ovarian cysts: 'It hurts and I'm tired'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- YouTube star and former "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" host Lilly Singh spent a day in the emergency room due to ovarian cysts.
Paul Dano on playing The Riddler in 'The Batman': 'He's quite in control'
TV // 2 hours ago
Paul Dano on playing The Riddler in 'The Batman': 'He's quite in control'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Paul Dano discussed his role as the villainous Riddler in upcoming superhero epic "The Batman," while appearing on Good Morning America.
Kim Raver describes filming 'Grey's Anatomy' cliffhanger: 'It's a lot'
TV // 2 hours ago
Kim Raver describes filming 'Grey's Anatomy' cliffhanger: 'It's a lot'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman on "Grey's Anatomy," teased drama and fun to come in the remaining episodes of Season 18.
Sherri Shepherd praises Wendy Williams: 'She made her own path'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Sherri Shepherd praises Wendy Williams: 'She made her own path'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Sherri Shepherd reflected on Wendy Williams' legacy following news her talk show "Sherri" will replace "The Wendy Williams Show."
LL Cool J to host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez to be honored
Music // 4 hours ago
LL Cool J to host iHeartRadio Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez to be honored
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- LL Cool J is set to host and perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.
Da Brat marries Jesseca Dupart at Atlanta wedding
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Da Brat marries Jesseca Dupart at Atlanta wedding
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Da Brat married her fiancée, Jesseca Dupart, amid Dupart's pregnancy with their first child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence divorcing
Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022
Hulu: What's coming and going in March 2022
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
2022 Winter Olympics bring NBC lowest TV ratings for Games
2022 Winter Olympics bring NBC lowest TV ratings for Games
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement