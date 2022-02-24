Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022

1/5

Ryan Reynolds stars in the new sci-fi film "The Adam Project." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch The Adam Project, a new sci-fi film starring Ryan Reynolds, and Bridgerton Season 2 in March. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Advertisement

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in March:

March 1

The Guardians of Justice (Netflix Original)

Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix Original)

21

21 Bridges

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Battleship

Christine

Coach Carter

Due Date

Freddy vs. Jason

Gattaca

The Gift

The Green Mile

My Best Friend's Wedding

Public Enemies

Redemption

The Replacements

Richie Rich

The Shawshank Redemption

Shooter

Shrek

Shrek 2

Sorry to Bother You

Starship Troopers

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Top Gun

V for Vendetta

Where the Wild Things Are

Zoolander

March 2

Against the Ice (Netflix Original)

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Netflix Original)

Savage Rhythm (Netflix Original)

March 3

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Netflix Original)

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)

Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Netflix Original)

The Weekend Away (Netflix Original)

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Netflix Original)

March 4

The Invisible Thread (Netflix Original)

Lies and Deceit (Netflix Original)

Making Fun (Netflix Original)

Meskina (Netflix Original)

Pieces of Her (Netflix Original)

March 5

Beirut

March 7

Good Girls Season 4

March 8

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Autumn Girl (Netflix Original)

Chip and Potato Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Last One Standing (Netflix Original)

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You (Netflix Original)

March 9

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix Original)

The Bombardment (Netflix Original)

Byron Baes (Netflix Original)

Queer Eye Germany (Netflix Original)

The Last Kingdom Season 5 (Netflix Original)

March 10

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7

Karma's World Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Kotaro Lives Alone (Netflix Original)

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix Original)

March 11

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Netflix Original)

Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After (Netflix Original)

The Adam Project (Netflix Original)

March 12

Dunkirk

March 13

London Has Fallen

March 15

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (Netflix Original)

Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous (Netflix Original)

Marilyn's Eyes (Netflix Original)

One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go (Netflix Original)

March 16

Pedal to Metal (Netflix Original)

Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives (Netflix Original)

Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank (Netflix Original)

A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Rescued by Ruby (Netflix Original)

Soil (Netflix Original)

March 18

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Netflix Original)

Animal Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Black Crab (Netflix Original)

Cracow Monsters (Netflix Original)

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Netflix Original)

Human Resources (Netflix Original)

Is It Cake? (Netflix Original)

Light the Night Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Standing Up (Netflix Original)

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Top Boy Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Windfall (Netflix Original)

Without Saying Goodbye (Netflix Original)

Young, Famous & African (Netflix Original)

March 21

Call the Midwife Season 10

In Good Hands

March 22

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Netflix Original)

The Principles of Pleasure (Netflix Original)

March 24

Love Like the Falling Petals (Netflix Original)

March 25

Bridgerton Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Transformers: BotBots (Netflix Original)

March 26

Blade Runner 2049

King of Thieves

March 28

The Imitation Game

March 29

Thermae Romae Novae (Netflix Original)

March 29

Mighty Express Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (Netflix Original)

March 30

All Hail (Netflix Original)

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Netflix Original)

March 31

Casual Seasons 1-4

Super PupZ (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

800 Meters (Netflix Original)

Tomorrow (Netflix Original)

Coming soon to Netflix Games:

Shatter Remastered

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

This is a True Story

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in March:

March 3

Parker

Safe Haven

March 6

The Secret

March 15

Howards End

March 21

Philomena

March 27

Lawless

March 28

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

March 30

Doctor Foster Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black

March 31

300

A River Runs Through It

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Bee Movie

Blood Diamond

Braveheart

Bright Star

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eight Legged Freaks

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's Cove

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Burger

Gremlins

The Hangover

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

Hook

I Love You, Man

In the Cut

Interview with the Vampire

Jumanji

The Karate Kid

Kung Fu Panda

The Longest Yard

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Madagascar 2: Escape 2 Africa

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Runaway Bride

The Ugly Truth

Wild Wild West

Woo