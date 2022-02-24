Netflix: What's coming and going in March 2022

1/5
Ryan Reynolds stars in the new sci-fi film "The Adam Project." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch The Adam Project, a new sci-fi film starring Ryan Reynolds, and Bridgerton Season 2 in March.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in March:
March 1
The Guardians of Justice (Netflix Original)
Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix Original)
21
21 Bridges
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Battleship
Christine
Coach Carter
Due Date
Freddy vs. Jason
Gattaca
The Gift
The Green Mile
My Best Friend's Wedding
Public Enemies
Redemption
The Replacements
Richie Rich
The Shawshank Redemption
Shooter
Shrek
Shrek 2
Sorry to Bother You
Starship Troopers
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Top Gun
V for Vendetta
Where the Wild Things Are
Zoolander
March 2
Against the Ice (Netflix Original)
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (Netflix Original)
Savage Rhythm (Netflix Original)
March 3
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Midnight at the Pera Palace (Netflix Original)
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Netflix Original)
Power Rangers Dino Fury Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (Netflix Original)
The Weekend Away (Netflix Original)
Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (Netflix Original)
March 4
The Invisible Thread (Netflix Original)
Lies and Deceit (Netflix Original)
Making Fun (Netflix Original)
Meskina (Netflix Original)
Pieces of Her (Netflix Original)
March 5
Beirut
March 7
Good Girls Season 4
March 8
An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Autumn Girl (Netflix Original)
Chip and Potato Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Last One Standing (Netflix Original)
Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You (Netflix Original)
March 9
The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix Original)
The Bombardment (Netflix Original)
Byron Baes (Netflix Original)
Queer Eye Germany (Netflix Original)
The Last Kingdom Season 5 (Netflix Original)
March 10
DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7
Karma's World Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Kotaro Lives Alone (Netflix Original)
Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix Original)
March 11
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Netflix Original)
Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After (Netflix Original)
The Adam Project (Netflix Original)
March 12
Dunkirk
March 13
London Has Fallen
March 15
Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (Netflix Original)
Catherine Cohen: The Twist...? She's Gorgeous (Netflix Original)
Marilyn's Eyes (Netflix Original)
One Piece Film: Strong World
Team Zenko Go (Netflix Original)
March 16
Pedal to Metal (Netflix Original)
Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives (Netflix Original)
Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil's Central Bank (Netflix Original)
A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 17
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Rescued by Ruby (Netflix Original)
Soil (Netflix Original)
March 18
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Netflix Original)
Animal Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Black Crab (Netflix Original)
Cracow Monsters (Netflix Original)
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Netflix Original)
Human Resources (Netflix Original)
Is It Cake? (Netflix Original)
Light the Night Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Standing Up (Netflix Original)
Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
Top Boy Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Windfall (Netflix Original)
Without Saying Goodbye (Netflix Original)
Young, Famous & African (Netflix Original)
March 21
Call the Midwife Season 10
In Good Hands
March 22
Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (Netflix Original)
The Principles of Pleasure (Netflix Original)
March 24
Love Like the Falling Petals (Netflix Original)
March 25
Bridgerton Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Transformers: BotBots (Netflix Original)
March 26
Blade Runner 2049
King of Thieves
March 28
The Imitation Game
March 29
Thermae Romae Novae (Netflix Original)
March 29
Mighty Express Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Mike Epps: Indiana Mike (Netflix Original)
March 30
All Hail (Netflix Original)
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (Netflix Original)
March 31
Casual Seasons 1-4
Super PupZ (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
800 Meters (Netflix Original)
Tomorrow (Netflix Original)
Coming soon to Netflix Games:
Shatter Remastered
Into the Dead 2: Unleashed
This is a True Story
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in March:
March 3
Parker
Safe Haven
March 6
The Secret
March 15
Howards End
March 21
Philomena
March 27
Lawless
March 28
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
March 30
Doctor Foster Seasons 1-2
Mercy Black
March 31
300
A River Runs Through It
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Bee Movie
Blood Diamond
Braveheart
Bright Star
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eight Legged Freaks
Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate's Cove
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Burger
Gremlins
The Hangover
Happy Feet Two
The Holiday
Hook
I Love You, Man
In the Cut
Interview with the Vampire
Jumanji
The Karate Kid
Kung Fu Panda
The Longest Yard
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Madagascar 2: Escape 2 Africa
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!
Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
Runaway Bride
The Ugly Truth
Wild Wild West
Woo