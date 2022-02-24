Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 24: Daniel Kaluuya, O'Shea Jackson Jr.

By UPI Staff
1/3
Daniel Kaluuya arrives for the world premiere of "Widows" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 8, 2018. The actor turns 33 on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Clement VIII in 1536

-- Wilhelm Grimm, historian and, with his brother Jacob, compiler of Grimm's Fairy Tales, in 1786

-- Painter Winslow Homer in 1836

-- Irish author George Moore in 1852

-- Adm. Chester Nimitz, World War II commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, in 1885

-- Actor Marjorie Main in 1890

-- Actor Abe Vigoda in 1921

-- Composer Michel Legrand in 1932

-- Co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight in 1938 (age 84)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Barry Bostwick in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Edward James Olmos in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician George Thorogood in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Helen Shaver in 1951 (age 71)

-- Steve Jobs, founder of the Apple computer company, in 1955

-- Race car driver Alain Prost in 1955 (age 67)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray in 1956 (age 66)

-- TV personality Paula Zahn in 1956 (age 66)

-- Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Billy Zane in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- The Kienast quintuplets of Liberty Corner, N.J., in 1970 (age 52)

-- Author/screenwriter Gillian Flynn in 1971 (age 51)

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 1977 (age 45)

-- Tennis player Lleyton Hewitt in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Dre Davis in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Daniel Kaluuya in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor/rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known as OMG, in 1991 (age 31)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

