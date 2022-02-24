Famous birthdays for Feb. 24: Daniel Kaluuya, O'Shea Jackson Jr.

1/3

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Pope Clement VIII in 1536

-- Wilhelm Grimm, historian and, with his brother Jacob, compiler of Grimm's Fairy Tales, in 1786

-- Painter Winslow Homer in 1836

-- Irish author George Moore in 1852

-- Adm. Chester Nimitz, World War II commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, in 1885

-- Actor Marjorie Main in 1890

-- Actor Abe Vigoda in 1921

-- Composer Michel Legrand in 1932

-- Co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight in 1938 (age 84)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Barry Bostwick in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Edward James Olmos in 1947 (age 75)

-- Musician George Thorogood in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Helen Shaver in 1951 (age 71)

-- Steve Jobs, founder of the Apple computer company, in 1955

-- Race car driver Alain Prost in 1955 (age 67)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray in 1956 (age 66)

-- TV personality Paula Zahn in 1956 (age 66)

-- Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Billy Zane in 1966 (age 56)

-- The Kienast quintuplets of Liberty Corner, N.J., in 1970 (age 52)

-- Author/screenwriter Gillian Flynn in 1971 (age 51)

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 1977 (age 45)

-- Tennis player Lleyton Hewitt in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Dre Davis in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Daniel Kaluuya in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor/rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known as OMG, in 1991 (age 31)