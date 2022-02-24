Famous birthdays for Feb. 24: Daniel Kaluuya, O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Pope Clement VIII in 1536
-- Wilhelm Grimm, historian and, with his brother Jacob, compiler of Grimm's Fairy Tales, in 1786
-- Painter Winslow Homer in 1836
-- Irish author George Moore in 1852
-- Adm. Chester Nimitz, World War II commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, in 1885
-- Actor Marjorie Main in 1890
-- Actor Abe Vigoda in 1921
-- Composer Michel Legrand in 1932
-- Co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight in 1938 (age 84)
-- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., in 1942 (age 80)
-- Actor Barry Bostwick in 1945 (age 77)
-- Actor Edward James Olmos in 1947 (age 75)
-- Musician George Thorogood in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Helen Shaver in 1951 (age 71)
-- Steve Jobs, founder of the Apple computer company, in 1955
-- Race car driver Alain Prost in 1955 (age 67)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray in 1956 (age 66)
-- TV personality Paula Zahn in 1956 (age 66)
-- Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Billy Zane in 1966 (age 56)
-- The Kienast quintuplets of Liberty Corner, N.J., in 1970 (age 52)
-- Author/screenwriter Gillian Flynn in 1971 (age 51)
-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 1977 (age 45)
-- Tennis player Lleyton Hewitt in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Dre Davis in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Daniel Kaluuya in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor/rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known as OMG, in 1991 (age 31)