Feb. 24, 2022 / 9:43 AM

Aaron Carter, fiancee Melanie Martin split after reconciliation

By Annie Martin
Aaron Carter confirmed his split from Melanie Martin after getting back together with her in December. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Aaron Carter and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, have split up again.

Carter, 34, confirmed his split from Martin in a tweet Wednesday after getting back together with her in December.

"My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you," the singer and actor wrote.

Carter said he plans to stay single for the foreseeable future.

"I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon. I'm too scarred and I can't trust any woman. So I'm going to protect my soul and my heart at this time," he said.

Carter responded to a fan's well-wishes, saying he's "never" been better, "especially now."

Carter and Martin welcomed their first child together, son Prince, in November, and split days later.

"Due to personal reason Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways," Carter tweeted Nov. 30.

E! News reported a week later that Carter and Martin had reconciled.

"They have been fighting throughout their relationship and are stuck in a perpetual cycle of breaking up and getting back together," a source said at the time.

Carter called his son his "biggest success" in a tweet Wednesday.

"My son is my biggest success I love my baby boy and daddy love you," he wrote.

Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, came to fame as a pop star in the late 1990s. He released his fifth studio album, Love, in 2018.

