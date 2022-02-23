Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 23, 2022 / 12:24 PM

Machine Gun Kelly, Undertaker work on 'WWE 2K22' soundtrack in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan
Machine Gun Kelly is producing the soundtrack for upcoming wrestling video game, "WWE 2K22." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly is joined by wrestling legend The Undertaker inside the studio in the latest trailer for upcoming video game, WWE 2K22.

Machine Gun Kelly asks The Undertaker what he thinks of the music that will be featured in the game in the clip released on Wednesday.

"It needs more, gongs," The Undertaker replies, a reference to his signature entrance music.

Machine Gun Kelly is executive producing the soundtrack for WWE 2K22 and hand-selected 12 songs that will appear in the game. The musician will also be a playable character.

Machine Gun Kelly songs "Concert for Aliens" and "Body Bag" featuring Yungblud and and Bert McCracken were hand-selected by the rockstar.

He also chose "Protect Ya Neck" by Wu Tang Clan, "Heartless" by The Weeknd, "Iron Fist" by Motorhead, "Say Cheese" by Poppy, "Typhoons" by Royal Blood, "Happy Song" by Bring Me the Horizon, "I Don't Wanna Be Blind" by Turnstile, "The Final Episode (Let's Change the Channel)" by Asking Alexandria and "Hollywood Sucks" by KennyHoopla.

WWE 2K22 is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X and PC on March 11.

The Undertaker was recently selected for WWE's Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The famous grappler will be honored during an induction ceremony that will take place on April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania 38 weekend.

