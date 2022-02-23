Trending
Feb. 23, 2022 / 1:11 PM

'Ghost of Tsushima: Legends' going free for PlayStation Plus members

By Wade Sheridan

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Sony has announced that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing and more will be free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers in March.

The full lineup also includes MMO survival game Ark: Survival Evolved, and fast-paced first-person actioner Ghostrunner.

The games can be downloaded for the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 starting on March 1, except for Ghostrunner, which is exclusive to PlayStation 5 owners.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is the multiplayer mode from Sony's Ghost of Tsushima. Downloading Legends will not give access to the full game.

Players can choose between being a samurai, hunter, ronin or assassin and team up with friends online to take on missions inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology.

Team Sonic Racing is a racing game from the Sonic the Hedgehog series. Players can choose between classic Sonic characters and compete against each other online.

Sony last offered PlayStation Plus subscribers UFC 4, Plant Coaster: Console Edition and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep for February. The last day to download these games is Monday.

Sony, in January, acquired video game developer Bungie (Halo, Destiny) in a deal worth $3.6 billion.

