Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Samara Weaving, Patricia Richardson

Samara Weaving arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. The actor turns 30 on February 23.

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Paul II in 1417

-- British diarist Samuel Pepys in 1633

-- German composer George Frideric Handel in 1685

-- Mayer Amschel Rothschild, European banker/founder of the Rothschild financial dynasty, in 1744

-- Writer/philosopher W.E.B. DuBois in 1868

-- Film director Victor Fleming in 1889

-- Journalist/author William Shirer in 1904

-- Paul Tibbets, pilot of the Enola Gay on the 1945 flight that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1915

-- Former congressman/longtime University of Nebraska football Coach Tom Osborne in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Peter Fonda in 1940

-- Football Hall of Fame member Fred Biletnikoff in 1943 (age 79)

-- Novelist John Sandford, born John Roswell Camp, in 1944 (age 78)

-- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Patricia Richardson in 1951 (age 71)

-- Japanese Emperor Naruhito in 1960 (age 62)

-- Businessman/TV personality Daymond John in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Niecy Nash in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Kelly Macdonald in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Josh Gad in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Emily Blunt in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Aziz Ansari in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor/model Samara Weaving in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Dakota Fanning in 1994 (age 28)