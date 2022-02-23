Trending
Feb. 23, 2022 / 10:43 AM

Dolores Catania on boyfriend Paul Connell: 'It's a very different relationship'

By Annie Martin

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Dolores Catania says her relationship with her new boyfriend, Paul Connell, is "very different" from her past connections.

The 51-year-old television personality shared details about Connell during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after going Instagram official with Connell last week.

Catania confirmed Connell is from Ireland and said he's met her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin. Catania and McConnell first met after they were set up by a mutual friend.

"It was a blind date," Catania shared. "I had just broken up with David [Principe] and she was like, 'Oh, you should meet my friend. He's a cool dude. I go, 'I'm not that cool.'"

Catania said her relationship with Connell is going well so far.

"It's a very different relationship. We do a lot together," she said.

The RHONJ star confirmed Connell watches the show and "gets a kick" out of the drama.

"I love his take on things. I think he's going to be a big help on how I handle things," she added.

Catania and Connell made their relationship Instagram official Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

"#love #wins #always #valentines #day Oh it looks like he found 'real love' together is better always," Catania captioned the post.

Catania announced her split from Principe during the Feb. 15 episode of RHONJ after dating Principe for several years. She said on WWHL that Principe "could have done a lot of things different" to make the relationship work.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is in its 12th season on Bravo. The series stars Catania, Josephs, Giudice, Aydin, Melissa Gorga and Jackie Goldschneider.

