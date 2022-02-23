Abigail Breslin engaged to Ira Kunyansky

1/5

Abigail Breslin announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Abigail Breslin is engaged to be married. The 25-year-old actress announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Ira Kunyansky, on Tuesday. Advertisement

Breslin shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram, writing, "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."

Kunyansky posted photos on his own account that showed him and Breslin on the beach after his proposal. Kunyansky popped the question after a dinner at Geoffrey's Malibu.

"she said YES!" he captioned the post.

Actresses Elle Fanning and Emma Myles were among those to congratulate Breslin in the comments.

"Awwwwwww congrats!!!!!!!" Fanning wrote.

"OH MY GODDDDDDDDD!!! Congrats babe!!" Myles said.

Breslin and Kunyansky started dating in April 2017. Kunyansky marked their fourth anniversary in 2021 by posting a collage of photos on Instagram.

"Don't know where I'd be without you baby! Happy 4 years together! Love you my angel," he wrote.

Breslin is known for the films Signs, Little Miss Sunshine and Zombieland. She also played Libby Putney, aka Chanel #5, on the Fox series Scream Queens.