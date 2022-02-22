Glenn Shephard on Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux paternity test: 'It's about time'

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Captain Glenn Shephard is sharing his thoughts on Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux's paternity test.

Shephard appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where he weighed in on Cerza-Lanaux taking the paternity test that confirmed he fathered Dani Soares' baby girl.

Shephard, Cerza-Lanaux and Soares starred in Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, a Bravo reality series that follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season.

Cerza-Lanaux confirmed in January that a DNA test showed he is the father of Soares' 8-month-old daughter, Lilly Rose. Soares gave birth to Lilly in May 2021 and said in June that Cerza-Lanaux had not followed through on the paternity test.

On WWHL, Shephard was asked what he thought of Cerza-Lanaux finally taking the DNA test.

"I think it's about time, first of all," Shephard said before confirming he's been in touch with both Cerza-Lanaux and Soares.

"I have touched base with them. I haven't heard ... what his involvement is going to be, but I have touched base with them, yeah," he added. "I know Dani's doing well."

Cerza-Lanaux said in January that he and Soares were "working and communicating together to the best of our ability."

"As I look forward to this new year with new opportunities, I will be striving to be the best man and father that I can be," he added.

Soares posted a photo of baby Lilly and thanked her Season 2 co-stars for their support on Instagram the same month.

"The new Below Deck Sailing season is just around the corner and I would like to take this chance to thank some of my fellow crew from season 2 who supported me in every way I needed and without whom I don't think I could've made," she wrote, tagging Alli Dore, Colin Macrae, Daisy Kelliher and Natasha De Bourg.