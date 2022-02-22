Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 22: Julie Walters, Vijay Singh

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for Feb. 22: Julie Walters, Vijay Singh
Julie Walters attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House in London on February 14, 2016. She turns 72 on February 22. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732

-- German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788

-- Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857

-- German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857

-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892

-- Actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907

-- Actor Robert Young in 1907

-- Television announcer Don Pardo in 1918

-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 94)

File Photo by Bob Carey/UPI

-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., in 1932

-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944

-- Author Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Three-time Formula 1 driving champion Niki Lauda in 1949

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 72)

-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962

-- Golfer Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 54)

-- Singer/songwriter James Blunt in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 37)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Taye Diggs says he had a crush on Lucy Liu on 'Drew Barrymore Show'

Latest Headlines

Reports: Britney Spears to release memoir, lands deal with Simon & Schuster
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Reports: Britney Spears to release memoir, lands deal with Simon & Schuster
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Britney Spears is set to release a new memoir through publisher Simon & Schuster, according to multiple reports.
'America's Got Talent' star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, dead at 31
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'America's Got Talent' star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, dead at 31
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "America's Got Talent" star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, who dropped out of the show in 2021 due to cancer, has died at the age of 31.
Camila Cabello announces new song with Ed Sheeran, 'Bam Bam'
Music // 13 hours ago
Camila Cabello announces new song with Ed Sheeran, 'Bam Bam'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello announced on Monday that she is teaming up with Ed Sheeran for a new song titled "Bam Bam."
Kat Dennings on engagement: 'So glad I waited until I found the right person'
TV // 13 hours ago
Kat Dennings on engagement: 'So glad I waited until I found the right person'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Kat Dennings detailed her engagement to Andrew W.K. Monday while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Fans of Taylor Swift, "Star Wars" and more can now play Wordle-like games that cater to their specific fandom.
Super Junior share 'Callin' video teaser featuring Heechul, Eunhyuk, Shindong
Music // 15 hours ago
Super Junior share 'Callin' video teaser featuring Heechul, Eunhyuk, Shindong
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Super Junior released a preview of its music video for "Callin," the title track from its single album "The Road: Winter for Spring."
Katharine McPhee, David Foster celebrate son Rennie's 1st birthday
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Katharine McPhee, David Foster celebrate son Rennie's 1st birthday
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Katharine McPhee and David Foster hosted a safari-themed party for their son's first birthday.
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in his world tour announcing the postponement of performances.
Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur who founded SB.TV, dies at 31
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur who founded SB.TV, dies at 31
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur and YouTube star who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran and Jessie J, died Sunday after a "sudden illness."
Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'
Music // 16 hours ago
Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Big Time Rush performed its new song "Not Giving You Up" and announced the "Forever" tour on "Good Morning America."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'America's Got Talent' star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, dead at 31
'America's Got Talent' star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, dead at 31
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'
Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2
Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement