Famous birthdays for Feb. 22: Julie Walters, Vijay Singh

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
|Advertisement
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732
-- German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788
-- Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857
-- German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857
-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892
-- Actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907
-- Actor Robert Young in 1907
-- Television announcer Don Pardo in 1918
-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 94)
-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., in 1932
-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944
-- Author Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 75)
-- Three-time Formula 1 driving champion Niki Lauda in 1949
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 72)
-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962
-- Golfer Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 56)
-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 54)
-- Singer/songwriter James Blunt in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 37)