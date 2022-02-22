Watch Live
President Joe Biden gives update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom
Feb. 22, 2022 / 12:10 PM

Artem Chigvintsev to return to 'Dancing with the Stars' tour after illness

By Annie Martin
Artem Chigvintsev to return to 'Dancing with the Stars' tour after illness
Artem Chigvintsev will rejoin the "Dancing with the Stars" tour following his monthlong battle with pneumonia. File Photo by Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Artem Chigvintsev will return to the Dancing with the Stars tour this week.

People reported Monday that Chigvintsev, 39, will rejoin the tour following his monthlong battle with pneumonia.

Us Weekly and E! News confirmed the news.

Chigvintsev had said Jan. 20 on Instagram that he was stepping away from the tour due to health issues.

"My time on tour so far has been wonderful -- unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues. My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour," he wrote.

Chigvintsev gave an update Feb. 3 on Instagram Stories, telling fans he was battling pneumonia.

"So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two," he said. "Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at."

Chigvintsev's fiancée, WWE star and television personality Nikki Bella, said in a Feb. 15 interview with E! News' Daily Pop that Chigvintsev still had pneumonia but was "doing better."

Chigvintsev has appeared as a professional dancer in 10 seasons of Dancing with the Stars. He was last partnered with actress Melora Hardin in Season 30.

