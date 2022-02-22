Breaking News
Ahmaud Arbery's killers found guilty of federal hate crimes
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 10:45 AM

Aaron Rodgers voices love for Shailene Woodley after split

By Annie Martin
1/5
Aaron Rodgers voices love for Shailene Woodley after split
Aaron Rodgers reflected on his past year after ending his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. File Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers is voicing his love for his ex-fiancée, Shailene Woodley, following their split.

The 38-year-old professional football player reflected on his past year in a post Monday after ending his engagement to Woodley, 30.

Advertisement

Rodgers shared a slideshow of photos that included a picture of himself snuggling up to Woodley. The pictures also featured Rodgers' friends and Green Bay Packers teammates.

"Here's some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year," Rodgers captioned the post.

"@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he said. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

Rodgers and Woodley, an actress known for the Divergent films and Big Little Lies, were first linked in mid 2020. Woodley confirmed their engagement on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2021.

"He's first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I'd be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living," she said.

Advertisement

News broke last week that Rodgers and Woodley had ended their engagement. Sources said the split was amicable and that the couple's busy schedules played a role.

Rodgers plays quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, while Woodley will star in the new Showtime series Three Women.

Read More

Reports: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers break up Glenn Shephard on Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux paternity test: 'It's about time' Bindi Irwin remembers 'greatest dad' Steve Irwin on his birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sherri Shepherd to host daytime talk show, 'Wendy Williams Show' to end
TV // 14 minutes ago
Sherri Shepherd to host daytime talk show, 'Wendy Williams Show' to end
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Sherri Shepherd is set to host her own daytime talk show in the fall, titled "Sherri," which will take over the time periods held by "The Wendy Williams Show."
Oti Mabuse exits 'Strictly Come Dancing': 'Never easy to say goodbye'
TV // 18 minutes ago
Oti Mabuse exits 'Strictly Come Dancing': 'Never easy to say goodbye'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Oti Mabuse announced her departure from the show ahead of Season 20.
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
TV // 7 hours ago
'Proud Family' cast addresses new issues, new voices
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Kyla Pratt, E.J. Johnson, Alisa Reyes and Soleil Moon Frye discuss how "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is different than the original Disney Channel series.
Glenn Shephard on Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux paternity test: 'It's about time'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Glenn Shephard on Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux paternity test: 'It's about time'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star Captain Glenn Shephard weighed in on Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux taking the paternity test that confirmed he fathered Dani Soares' baby girl.
Bindi Irwin remembers 'greatest dad' Steve Irwin on his birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Bindi Irwin remembers 'greatest dad' Steve Irwin on his birthday
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin honored their dad, late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 60th birthday.
Ben Stiller, Laverne Cox play 'True Confessions' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ben Stiller, Laverne Cox play 'True Confessions' on 'Tonight Show'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Ben Stiller and Laverne Cox played "True Confessions" with Jimmy Fallon while appearing on "The Tonight Show."
Tom Holland recalls thanking Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield on 'Late Night'
TV // 3 hours ago
Tom Holland recalls thanking Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield on 'Late Night'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Holland detailed his experience starring with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big
TV // 4 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar celebrates, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens win big
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar celebrated his big win at Elimination Chamber and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens earned a huge tag team victory on Raw.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 22: Julie Walters, Vijay Singh
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 22: Julie Walters, Vijay Singh
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Julie Walters turns 72 and golfer Vijay Singh turn 59, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 22.
Reports: Britney Spears to release memoir, lands deal with Simon & Schuster
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Reports: Britney Spears to release memoir, lands deal with Simon & Schuster
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Britney Spears is set to release a new memoir through publisher Simon & Schuster, according to multiple reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'America's Got Talent' star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, dead at 31
'America's Got Talent' star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, dead at 31
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Kat Dennings on engagement: 'So glad I waited until I found the right person'
Kat Dennings on engagement: 'So glad I waited until I found the right person'
Katharine McPhee, David Foster celebrate son Rennie's 1st birthday
Katharine McPhee, David Foster celebrate son Rennie's 1st birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement