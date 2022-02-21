Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 10:42 AM

'The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience' special coming to Prime Video

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience' special coming to Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video shared a teaser for "The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience, a live music special featuring The Weeknd. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Weeknd has a new special coming to Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the live music special The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience on Monday.

Advertisement

The video shows an aged version of The Weeknd walk down the street at night to a mysterious building. Upon entering, The Weeknd is seen looking into a spotlight before fainting.

The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience is described as an immersive theatrical performance event that "will envelope audiences in its unnerving and moody world."

"Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM -- a purgatory underworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club," The Weekend said in a statement. "I'm ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate TV special I've ever done."

The Weeknd created the special with La Mar C. Taylor and Micah Bickham, who also serves as director. The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

Dawn FM is the title of The Weeknd's fifth studio album, released in January. The album features the singles "Take My Breath," "Sacrifice" and "Out of Time."

Advertisement

Read More

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead 2022 nominees James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland Walton Goggins to star in adaptation of 'Fallout' video game What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tony Shalhoub says he learns from Rachel Brosnahan on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Tony Shalhoub says he learns from Rachel Brosnahan on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Tony Shalhoub discussed his role as Abe Weissman and his experience working with Rachel Brosnahan on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" while appearing on NBC's "Today."
Mandy Moore voices 'fierce' love for son Gus on his 1st birthday
Entertainment News // 16 minutes ago
Mandy Moore voices 'fierce' love for son Gus on his 1st birthday
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "This is Us" star Mandy Moore posted a tribute to Gus, her son with Taylor Goldsmith, on his first birthday.
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" creator James Gunn confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt on the HBO Max series.
Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Tamra Judge teased "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 2 on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Drag Race Espana' introduces new queens for Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'Drag Race Espana' introduces new queens for Season 2
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Drag Race España" is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on Season 2 of the reality series.
Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'
TV // 3 hours ago
Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'
NEW YORK Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Gotham" and "Firefly" alum Morena Baccarin says a cat-and-mouse game played by two brilliant, capable people is what makes her new NBC thriller, "The Endgame," tick.
Capcom announces 'Street Fighter 6' with new teaser trailer
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Capcom announces 'Street Fighter 6' with new teaser trailer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Video game publisher and developer Capcom has announced the development of "Street Fighter 6," a new entry in the long-running fighting game series.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 21: Elliot Page, Sophie Turner
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 21: Elliot Page, Sophie Turner
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Elliot Page turns 35 and actor Sophie Turner turns 26, among famous birthdays for Feb. 21.
Reports: Justine Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Reports: Justine Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in his world tour announcing the postponement of performances.
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg adventure, "Uncharted," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell taping 'Martin' reunion Sunday
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell taping 'Martin' reunion Sunday
Reports: Justine Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Reports: Justine Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement