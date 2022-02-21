Trending
Feb. 21, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2

By Annie Martin

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Tamra Judge says she was surprised to befriend Brandi Glanville in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2.

The 54-year-old television personality teased the new season during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Ultimate Girls Trip follows a group of current and past Real Housewives stars as they vacation together. Judge starred on Real Housewives of Orange County for 12 seasons, while Glanville appeared in seven seasons of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On WWHL, Judge was asked to name which housewife she was the most surprised to get along with during Ultimate Girls Trip.

"I would say that Brandi, because Brandi and I did not have a good track record. We had some bad history," Judge said. "But Brandi and I are also a lot alike ... we go for the jugular. Like, if somebody comes after us, I'm gonna -- like when Kelly Dodd said 'you drop a bomb, I'll drop a nuke' -- so we're kinda like that."

"It took a while for us, it took about three days for us to become friends but she's like, 'You know what? When you were talking I kind of liked you,'" she added.

Judge then threw out a "cliffhanger" for the season.

"Brandi and I have something in common that's gonna come out on the show," she said.

Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 will air on Peacock.

On WWHL, Judge also shared her regrets from her time on Real Housewives of Orange County. Judge said she regrets jumping in the hot tub while naked in Mexico but doesn't regret throwing wine in Jeana Keough's face.

