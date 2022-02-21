Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 10:39 AM

Mandy Moore voices 'fierce' love for son Gus on his 1st birthday

By Annie Martin
1/5
Mandy Moore voices 'fierce' love for son Gus on his 1st birthday
Mandy Moore posted a tribute to Gus, her son with Taylor Goldsmith, on his first birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore is celebrating her son's first birthday.

The 37-year-old singer and actress marked the occasion Sunday by posting a tribute to Gus, her son with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, on Instagram.

Advertisement

Moore shared a video featuring a slideshow of photos from throughout her first year with her son.

"Gus- Being your mom is a gift beyond my comprehension, a love so fierce and mighty that I know I will never touch the depths of. Happy Birthday to our ever joyful and curious boy!!! You turned on all the lights, Goosey. #thisisus," she captioned the post.

Moore's This is Us co-star Chrissy Metz, singer and actress Ashley Tisdale, and model Tess Holliday also wished Gus a happy birthday in the comments.

Advertisement

"Happy Birthday, GUS!!!" Metz wrote.

"Happy birthday gus!!!!" Tisdale added.

"He is so perfect! Happy Birthday Gus!!" Holliday said.

Goldsmith posted a video on his own account of Gus vocalizing while sitting in a highchair during a meal.

"1ST BIRTHDAY!!!! THANKS FOR BEING THE COOLEST GUY I KNOW, GUS! I don't think I can put into words what this last year has meant to me and how much I love this little human...." Goldsmith wrote.

"Happy Birthday Goose. Sorry you don't know what that means yet. Can't wait to watch you faceplant a cake today," he said.

Moore later shared photos from Gus' birthday party. The family hosted an outdoor picnic for their friends and their kids.

"1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake. #thisisgus," Moore captioned the post.

Moore and Goldsmith married in November 2018 and welcomed Gus in February 2021. Moore returned to the This is Us set in March 2021 after giving birth.

Advertisement

Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on This is Us, which is in the midst of a sixth and final season on NBC. The series also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley.

Read More

Milo Ventimiglia says 'This is Us' ending is 'bittersweet' James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience' special coming to Prime Video
Entertainment News // 13 minutes ago
'The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience' special coming to Prime Video
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video shared a teaser for "The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience, a live music special featuring The Weeknd.
Tony Shalhoub says he learns from Rachel Brosnahan on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Tony Shalhoub says he learns from Rachel Brosnahan on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Tony Shalhoub discussed his role as Abe Weissman and his experience working with Rachel Brosnahan on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" while appearing on NBC's "Today."
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" creator James Gunn confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt on the HBO Max series.
Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Tamra Judge teased "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 2 on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Drag Race Espana' introduces new queens for Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'Drag Race Espana' introduces new queens for Season 2
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Drag Race España" is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on Season 2 of the reality series.
Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'
TV // 3 hours ago
Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'
NEW YORK Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Gotham" and "Firefly" alum Morena Baccarin says a cat-and-mouse game played by two brilliant, capable people is what makes her new NBC thriller, "The Endgame," tick.
Capcom announces 'Street Fighter 6' with new teaser trailer
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Capcom announces 'Street Fighter 6' with new teaser trailer
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Video game publisher and developer Capcom has announced the development of "Street Fighter 6," a new entry in the long-running fighting game series.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 21: Elliot Page, Sophie Turner
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 21: Elliot Page, Sophie Turner
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Elliot Page turns 35 and actor Sophie Turner turns 26, among famous birthdays for Feb. 21.
Reports: Justine Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Reports: Justine Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in his world tour announcing the postponement of performances.
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg adventure, "Uncharted," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell taping 'Martin' reunion Sunday
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell taping 'Martin' reunion Sunday
Reports: Justine Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Reports: Justine Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement