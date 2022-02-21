Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 12:17 PM

Katharine McPhee, David Foster celebrate son Rennie's 1st birthday

By Annie Martin
1/5
Katharine McPhee, David Foster celebrate son Rennie's 1st birthday
Katharine McPhee (R) and David Foster hosted a safari-themed party for their son's first birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster are celebrating their son's first birthday.

The 37-year-old singer and actress and 72-year-old musician hosted a safari-themed party for their son, Rennie, on his birthday Sunday.

Advertisement

McPhee posted a photo on Instagram Stories of her wearing a crepe paper headband made to look like a lion's mane.

"My baby is turning 1," she wrote alongside three sobbing emojis.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster hosted a safari-themed party for their son's first birthday. Photo by katharinefoster/Instagram Stories

McPhee also shared a photo of a play area with a ball pit and a toy zebra.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster hosted a safari-themed party for their son's first birthday. Photo by katharinefoster/Instagram Stories

McPhee and Foster married in June 2019 and welcomed their son in February 2021. Foster also has five adult daughters, Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan, from previous relationships.

Advertisement

McPhee posted a photo in June 2021 of herself holding her son while shopping with a friend.

Advertisement

McPhee called motherhood the "greatest job" she will ever have during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April 2021.

"He's such a good little baby and I'm so in love," she said of Rennie.

McPhee is known for playing Karen Cartwright on Smash and Paige Dineen on Scorpion. She most recently starred in the Netflix series Country Comfort.

Read More

Mandy Moore voices 'fierce' love for son Gus on his 1st birthday James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in his world tour announcing the postponement of performances.
Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur who founded SB.TV, dies at 31
Entertainment News // 39 minutes ago
Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur who founded SB.TV, dies at 31
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur and YouTube star who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran and Jessie J, died Sunday after a "sudden illness."
Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'
Music // 1 hour ago
Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Big Time Rush performed its new song "Not Giving You Up" and announced the "Forever" tour on "Good Morning America."
'The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience' special coming to Prime Video
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience' special coming to Prime Video
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video shared a teaser for "The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience, a live music special featuring The Weeknd.
Tony Shalhoub says he learns from Rachel Brosnahan on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
TV // 3 hours ago
Tony Shalhoub says he learns from Rachel Brosnahan on 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Tony Shalhoub discussed his role as Abe Weissman and his experience working with Rachel Brosnahan on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" while appearing on NBC's "Today."
Mandy Moore voices 'fierce' love for son Gus on his 1st birthday
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Mandy Moore voices 'fierce' love for son Gus on his 1st birthday
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "This is Us" star Mandy Moore posted a tribute to Gus, her son with Taylor Goldsmith, on his first birthday.
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Peacemaker" creator James Gunn confirmed his engagement to Jennifer Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt on the HBO Max series.
Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Tamra Judge says she befriends Brandi Glanville in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 2
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Tamra Judge teased "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 2 on "Watch What Happens Live."
'Drag Race Espana' introduces new queens for Season 2
TV // 4 hours ago
'Drag Race Espana' introduces new queens for Season 2
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Drag Race España" is showcasing the new drag queens who will be competing on Season 2 of the reality series.
Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'
TV // 4 hours ago
Morena Baccarin: Cop and criminal can't exist without each other in 'Endgame'
NEW YORK Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Gotham" and "Firefly" alum Morena Baccarin says a cat-and-mouse game played by two brilliant, capable people is what makes her new NBC thriller, "The Endgame," tick.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell taping 'Martin' reunion Sunday
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell taping 'Martin' reunion Sunday
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
'Uncharted' tops the North American box office with $44.2M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement