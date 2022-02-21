Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 2:26 PM

'America's Got Talent' star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, dead at 31

By Wade Sheridan

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- America's Got Talent star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski, who dropped out of the show in 2021 due to cancer, has died at the age of 31.

TMZ reported that Marczewski died on Sunday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Advertisement

Marczewski, who was known as Nightbirde onstage, earned a standing ovation from the judge's on AGT along with the Golden Buzzer after she performed her original song titled "It's Okay."

She had to leave the show in August, due to her battle with cancer. Marczewksi then continued to update fans on Instagram.

"We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes out to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde," AGT's Terry Crews said on Instagram.

"@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives. We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her," AGT's Howie Mandel said on Twitter.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Ivan Reitman attends the world premiere of "Father Figures" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on December 13, 2017. The director and producer behind hits like "Ghostbusters" and "Stripes" died February 12, 2022, at the age of 75. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Missing 'General Hospital,' 'Chicago Justice' actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead at 43 Ivan Reitman, director and producer behind 'Ghostbusters,' dead at 75 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Reports: Britney Spears to release memoir, lands deal with Simon & Schuster
Entertainment News // 29 minutes ago
Reports: Britney Spears to release memoir, lands deal with Simon & Schuster
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Britney Spears is set to release a new memoir through publisher Simon & Schuster, according to multiple reports.
Camila Cabello announces new song with Ed Sheeran, 'Bam Bam'
Music // 1 hour ago
Camila Cabello announces new song with Ed Sheeran, 'Bam Bam'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello announced on Monday that she is teaming up with Ed Sheeran for a new song titled "Bam Bam."
Kat Dennings on engagement: 'So glad I waited until I found the right person'
TV // 1 hour ago
Kat Dennings on engagement: 'So glad I waited until I found the right person'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Kat Dennings detailed her engagement to Andrew W.K. Monday while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
5 Wordle-like games based on pop culture fandom
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Fans of Taylor Swift, "Star Wars" and more can now play Wordle-like games that cater to their specific fandom.
Super Junior share 'Callin' video teaser featuring Heechul, Eunhyuk, Shindong
Music // 2 hours ago
Super Junior share 'Callin' video teaser featuring Heechul, Eunhyuk, Shindong
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Super Junior released a preview of its music video for "Callin," the title track from its single album "The Road: Winter for Spring."
Katharine McPhee, David Foster celebrate son Rennie's 1st birthday
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Katharine McPhee, David Foster celebrate son Rennie's 1st birthday
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Katharine McPhee and David Foster hosted a safari-themed party for their son's first birthday.
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in his world tour announcing the postponement of performances.
Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur who founded SB.TV, dies at 31
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Jamal Edwards, music entrepreneur who founded SB.TV, dies at 31
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jamal Edwards, a music entrepreneur and YouTube star who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran and Jessie J, died Sunday after a "sudden illness."
Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'
Music // 4 hours ago
Big Time Rush perform, announce tour on 'GMA'
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Big Time Rush performed its new song "Not Giving You Up" and announced the "Forever" tour on "Good Morning America."
'The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience' special coming to Prime Video
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience' special coming to Prime Video
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video shared a teaser for "The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience, a live music special featuring The Weeknd.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell taping 'Martin' reunion Sunday
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell taping 'Martin' reunion Sunday
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Reports: Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19 amid new world tour
Capcom announces 'Street Fighter 6' with new teaser trailer
Capcom announces 'Street Fighter 6' with new teaser trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement