Feb. 21, 2022 / 9:44 AM

James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland

By Annie Martin
1/4
James Gunn engaged to 'Peacemaker' star Jennifer Holland
James Gunn (R) confirmed his engagement to actress Jennifer Holland. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- James Gunn is engaged to be married.

The 55-year-old writer, director and producer confirmed his engagement to actress Jennifer Holland on Sunday.

Gunn shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of Holland, 35, sipping coffee and wearing a large diamond ring. Gunn captioned the post with a smirking face and heart emojis.

Actresses Viola Davis and Lesley Ann Brandt were among those to congratulate Gunn and Holland in the comments.

"Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Davis wrote.

"Awe. Congratulations you two @jamesgunn @jenniferholland," Brandt said.

Holland shared a photo on her own account of herself and Gunn posing outside with a rainbow in the background.

"Happiness," she wrote.

TMZ confirmed Gunn and Holland's engagement. The couple started dating in 2015 and have collaborated on different projects, including Gunn's film The Suicide Squad and his HBO Max series Peacemaker.

Holland plays Emilia Harcourt on Peacemaker, which premiered in January. The series is based on the DC Comics character of the same name, portrayed by John Cena on the show.

Gunn was previously married to The Office actress Jenna Fischer from 2000 to 2008.

In addition to Peacemaker, the director is known for the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

