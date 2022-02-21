Famous birthdays for Feb. 21: Elliot Page, Sophie Turner

1/3

Elliot Page arrives for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in New York City on September 13. The actor turns 35 on February 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Mexican revolutionary/military commander Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna (conqueror of the Alamo) in 1794

-- Roman Catholic Cardinal John Henry Newman in 1801

-- Classical guitarist Andres Segovia in 1893

-- Writer Anais Nin in 1903

-- Poet/author W.H. Auden in 1907

-- Humorist Erma Bombeck in 1927

-- Singer Nina Simone in 1933

-- Actor Rue McClanahan in 1934

-- King Harald V of Norway in 1937 (age 85)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor Gary Lockwood in 1937 (age 85)

-- Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in 1940

-- Film/record executive David Geffen in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Tyne Daly in 1946 (age 76)

-- Tricia Nixon Cox, daughter of former U.S. President Richard Nixon, in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Anthony Daniels in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Alan Rickman in 1946

-- Author Jeffrey Shaara in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Kelsey Grammer in 1955 (age 67)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Christopher Atkins in 1961 (age 61)

-- Author David Foster Wallace in 1962

-- Actor William Baldwin in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Kumail Nanjiani in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Tituss Burgess in 1979 (age 43)

-- Filmmaker Jordan Peele in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt in 1979 (age 43)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Charlotte Church in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Elliot Page in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Ashley Greene in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Corbin Bleu in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Joe Alwyn in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Hayley Orrantia in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Sophie Turner in 1996 (age 26)