Feb. 21, 2022 / 2:57 PM

Reports: Britney Spears to release memoir, lands deal with Simon & Schuster

By Wade Sheridan
Reports: Britney Spears to release memoir, lands deal with Simon & Schuster
Britney Spears has signed a publishing deal and will be releasing a memoir according to multiple reports. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Britney Spears is set to release a new memoir through publisher Simon & Schuster, according to multiple reports.

Variety confirmed the news citing a source close to the pop star.

People magazine also confirmed that Britney Spears will be releasing a memoir and that she has signed a $15 million book deal.

Page Six was the first to report the news, citing publishing insiders.

The memoir will cover Britney Spears' career and relationship with her family.

The book deal comes after a Los Angeles judge formally ended her conservatorship in November, which was handled by her father Jamie Spears. Her father became her legal guardian in 2008, taking over all of Britney Spears' financial decisions amid mental health concerns.

Britney Spears recently announced that she was invited to testify before Congress about conservatorships by Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Charlie Crist, D-Fla. Britney Spears has not indicated if she will accept the invitation.

Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back

Security personnel keep a watchful eye on zealous fans as Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of "Drive Me Crazy" in New York City on September 28, 1999. Earlier that year, Spears' "Baby One More Time" topped the Billboard singles and albums charts. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Britney Spears says U.S. lawmakers invited her to testify on conservatorships LA judge ends Britney Spears' conservatorship

