Feb. 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Mitch McConnell, Olivia Rodrigo

By UPI Staff
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell heads to the Senate chambers in Washington, D.C., on October 6. He turns 80 on February 20. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- American Revolutionary War hero William Prescott in 1726

-- American Revolutionary War-era socialite Angelica Schuyler Church in 1756

-- Architect Louis Kahn in 1901

-- Photographer Ansel Adams in 1902

-- Fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt in 1924

-- Film director Robert Altman in 1925

-- Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy in 1927

-- Actor Sidney Poitier in 1927

-- Auto racer Bobby Unser in 1934

-- Singer Nancy Wilson in 1937

-- Auto racing businessman/team owner Roger Penske in 1937 (age 85)

File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI

-- Singer Buffy Sainte-Marie in 1941 (age 81)

-- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in 1942 (age 80)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Phil Esposito in 1942 (age 80)

-- Filmmaker Mike Leigh in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor Sandy Duncan in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Peter Strauss in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Jennifer O'Neill in 1948 (age 74)

-- Socialite Ivana Trump in 1949 (age 73)

-- Heiress Patty Hearst Shaw in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Anthony Head in 1954 (age 68)

-- Comedian Joel Hodgson in 1960 (age 62)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Charles Barkley in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor French Stewart in 1964 (age 58)

-- Model Cindy Crawford in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Andrew Shue in 1967 (age 55)

-- Musician Kurt Cobain in 1967

-- Pop singer Brian Littrell in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Jay Hernandez in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Chelsea Peretti in 1978 (age 44)

-- Comedian Trevor Noah in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Miles Teller in 1987 (age 35)

-- Singer/actor Rihanna, born Robin Rihanna Fenty, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer Olivia Rodrigo in 2003 (age 19)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

