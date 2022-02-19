Missing 'General Hospital,' 'Chicago Justice' actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead at 43

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Lindsey Pearlman -- an actress who appeared on General Hospital and Chicago Justice -- has died at the age of 43.

"Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue," the Los Angeles Police Department said on its website Friday.

"The L.A. County Coroner's Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner."

Pearlman's friends and family asked the police to look for her after they had not heard from her since Tuesday.

Her husband, Vance Smith, confirmed the news on Instagram.

"The police found Lindsey. She's gone. I'm broken," he said. "I will share more later, but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

Pearlman studied comedy at Chicago's The Second City Conservatory and acted on Vicious, Empire, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, The Purge and Selena: The Series.