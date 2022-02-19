Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 19, 2022

Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Millie Bobby Brown, Jeff Daniels

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Millie Bobby Brown, Jeff Daniels
Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 18 on February 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus in 1473

-- Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi in 1876

-- Actor Merle Oberon in 1911

-- Novelist Carson McCullers in 1917

-- Actor Lee Marvin in 1924

-- Television/movie director John Frankenheimer in 1930

-- Singer William "Smokey" Robinson in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer Lou Christie in 1943 (age 79)

-- Author Amy Tan in 1952 (age 70)

-- Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Jeff Daniels in 1955 (age 67)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 1959 (age 63)

-- Britain's Prince Andrew in 1960 (age 62)

-- Singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Justine Bateman in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Benicio Del Toro in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Bellamy Young in 1970 (age 52)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Eric Lange in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Haylie Duff in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Victoria Justice in 1993 (age 29)

-- Tennis player Katharina Gerlach in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor David Mazouz in 2001 (age 21)

-- Actor Millie Bobby Brown in 2004 (age 18)

