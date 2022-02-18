Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 12:15 PM / Updated at 12:16 PM

What to stream this weekend: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' S4, 'Severance'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
What to stream this weekend: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' S4, 'Severance'
Rachel Brosnahan stars in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 4, which is streaming this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Marvelous Mr.s Maisel returns for its fourth season, Adam Scott stars in new drama series Severance from Ben Stiller and Space Force enters into its second season this weekend.

In addition, WWE is holding its annual Elimination Chamber event, The Walking Dead presents the second half of the show's final season and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise releases a new film entry.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films, television shows and video games that will be released this weekend.

Film

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' -- Netflix

Jacob Latimore, Sarah Yarkin, Nell Hudson and Elsie Fisher try to reopen the ghost town of Harlow, Texas, when they run into Leatherface in this horror film, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Olwen Fouéré also returns as Sally Hardesty, the only survivor from the original film. David Blue Garcia serves as director.

Advertisement

TV

'Severance' -- Apple TV+

Adam Scott leads a team at the mysterious Lumon Industries, whose employees undergo a procedure that surgically divides memories between their work and personal lives in Severance, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Ben Stiller directs. Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken also star.

'The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' -- Disney+

Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with their friends Donald and Goofy, take a winter vacation and go on a cabin retreat in this animated special, which arrives Friday on Disney+. The special kicks off Season 2 of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which will consist of four, extended-length specials that are themed to each season.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 -- Amazon Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan is back as stand-up comedian Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, which will come to Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The new season will follow Midge as she finds a new gig that offers total creative freedom. Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub also star.

Advertisement

'Space Force' Season 2 -- Netflix

Steve Carell's Mark R. Naird has five months to prove himself or the president will install alternative command in Space Force Season 2, which premieres Friday on Netflix. John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawney Newsome, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang and Patton Oswalt also star.

'The Cuphead Show!' -- Netflix

Netflix presents this new animated series, based on the Cuphead video game from Studio MDHR, which arrives on Friday. Cuphead and his brother, Mugman, take on the Devil in Inkwell Isles. The show, like the video game, features animation that is inspired by the cartoons of the 1930s.

'WWE Elimination Chamber' -- Peacock

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory inside the destructive Elimination Chamber structure at this pay-per-view event, which airs Saturday at 12 p.m. EST on Peacock. Roman Reigns also defends his Universal Championship against Goldberg and Becky Lynch defends her Raw Women's Championship against Lita.

'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 2 -- AMC

The Walking Dead enters into the second half of its eleventh and final season, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on AMC. The second half will include eight new episodes in total before a third set of episodes arrive later this year. Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Laila Robins and more star in the long-running zombie drama.

Advertisement

Video games

'Horizon Forbidden West' -- PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

The planet is dying and Aloy is searching for answers in this sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, which releases Friday for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Aloy journeys to the west, a dangerous frontier dominated by war and towering robot dinosaurs as humanity faces extinction once again.

Read More

Netflix: What's coming and going in February 2022 Hulu: What's coming and going in February 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Chris Stapleton adds dates to 'All-American Road Show' tour
Music // 22 minutes ago
Chris Stapleton adds dates to 'All-American Road Show' tour
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Country music singer Chris Stapleton added a new leg to his "All-American Road Show" tour.
'Walking Dead' stars: Characters likely won't be happy rejoining civilization
TV // 43 minutes ago
'Walking Dead' stars: Characters likely won't be happy rejoining civilization
NEW YORK, Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Stars of "The Walking Dead" say they aren't sure their characters are capable of finding happiness as they return to civilization after years of living rough during the zombie-apocalypse.
Paul McCartney to launch 'Got Back' tour in April
Music // 1 hour ago
Paul McCartney to launch 'Got Back' tour in April
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former Beatles member Paul McCartney will perform on a new U.S. tour, his first since 2019.
Adriana Lima expecting child with Andre Lemmers
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Adriana Lima expecting child with Andre Lemmers
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima is expecting her third child, her first with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers.
'Hustle' teaser trailer: Adam Sandler plays basketball scout
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Hustle' teaser trailer: Adam Sandler plays basketball scout
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- "Hustle," a new sports film starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah and Ben Foster, is coming to Netflix in June.
'MasterChef' renewed through 2028, will move to Birmingham
TV // 2 hours ago
'MasterChef' renewed through 2028, will move to Birmingham
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The BBC renewed the cooking competition series "MasterChef" and said production will move from London to Birmingham.
Oscars to require COVID-19 vaccination for nominees, guests
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Oscars to require COVID-19 vaccination for nominees, guests
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Academy Awards will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for nominees and invited guests, while presenters and performers will need to undergo testing.
Mary J. Blige on 'Good Morning Gorgeous': 'I had to speak over myself'
TV // 3 hours ago
Mary J. Blige on 'Good Morning Gorgeous': 'I had to speak over myself'
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Mary J. Blige discussed the meaning behind the title of her latest album "Good Morning Gorgeous" and her experience performing at Super Bowl LVI while appearing on "Good Morning America" on Friday.
Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens have started wedding planning
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens have started wedding planning
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and football player Jonathan Owens discussed their engagement and their wedding plans on "Today."
Kanye West says 'Donda 2' will only be available through Stem Player
Music // 3 hours ago
Kanye West says 'Donda 2' will only be available through Stem Player
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, announced on Friday that his forthcoming album "Donda 2" will only be available through his musical device, the Stem Player.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters
Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette: Sci-fi show 'Severance' doesn't feel crazy in 2022
Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette: Sci-fi show 'Severance' doesn't feel crazy in 2022
Jake Gyllenhaal on Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well': 'It has nothing to do with me'
Jake Gyllenhaal on Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well': 'It has nothing to do with me'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Molly Ringwald, Dr. Dre
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Molly Ringwald, Dr. Dre
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement