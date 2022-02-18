Trending
Feb. 18, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens have started wedding planning

By Annie Martin
1/5
Simone Biles and football player Jonathan Owens discussed their engagement and their wedding plans on "Today." File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Newly engaged couple Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have started wedding planning.

Biles, an Olympic medal-winning gymnast, and Owens, a football player for the Houston Texans, discussed their engagement and their wedding plans during Friday's episode of Today.

Biles, 24, and Owens, 26, got engaged Monday on Valentine's Day. Biles said on Today that Owens' proposal came as a surprise.

"I thought it might happen this year but definitely not on Valentine's Day, so that's why it was such a shock. The way he set up everything was just so seamless," she said.

Owens said he started planning the proposal in December, which included speaking to Biles' dad, Ronald Biles. Biles' engagement ring is now her "most prized possession," even over her seven Olympic medals.

"I'm always wearing it," she said.

The couple confirmed they are in the process of wedding planning.

"We literally came back on the red eye from [Las] Vegas, did the engagement the 14th, and then I flew out so I didn't get to see him for three days, so I just got back yesterday," Biles said. "So we started planning a little bit over the phone."

"I'm sure we'll do a lot of that today. We have a couple of specs that we know, but it's still in the process," she added.

Biles and Owens made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020. The couple said on Today that they first met on Instagram and got close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since it was kind of a COVID relationship we were with each other 24/7," Biles said. "So I feel like now when we're not with each other it's almost weird. We're always calling or texting each other. It's kind of gross in a way."

