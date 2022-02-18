Trending
Feb. 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Molly Ringwald, Dr. Dre

By UPI Staff
1/3
Molly Ringwald arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Nightmare Alley" on December 1 at at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. The actor turns 54 on February 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Britain's Queen Mary I in 1516

-- Physicist Alessandro Volta in 1745

-- Austrian physicist Ernst Mach in 1838

-- Stained glass artist Louis Comfort Tiffany in 1848

-- Italian automaker Enzo Ferrari in 1898

-- Author Wallace Stegner in 1909

-- Actor Jack Palance in 1919

UPI File Photo

-- Actor George Kennedy in 1925

-- Author/magazine editor Helen Gurley Brown in 1922

-- Author Len Deighton in 1929 (age 93)

-- Author Toni Morrison in 1931

-- Cartoonist Johnny Hart in 1931

-- Filmmaker Milos Forman in 1932

-- Artist Yoko Ono, wife of John Lennon, in 1933 (age 89)

-- Author Jean M. Auel in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor Cybill Shepherd in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor John Travolta in 1954 (age 68)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Film director John Hughes in 1950

-- Game show icon Vanna White in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Greta Scacchi in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Matt Dillon in 1964 (age 58)

-- Rapper/record producer Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, in 1965 (age 57)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Producer/TV personality Tracey Edmonds in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Molly Ringwald in 1968 (age 54)

-- TV personality/personal trainer Jillian Michaels in 1974 (age 48)

-- Singer/songwriter Regina Spektor in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Logan Miller in 1992 (age 30)

-- K-pop singer J-Hope, born Jung Ho-seok, in 1994 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

