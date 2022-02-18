Adriana Lima expecting child with Andre Lemmers

1/5

Adriana Lima (R) is expecting her third child, her first with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers.

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Adriana Lima is going to be a mom of three. The 40-year-old model is expecting her third child, her first with her boyfriend, Andre Lemmers. Advertisement

Lima shared the news Friday in her first TikTok post. The video features past clips of Lemmers scaring Lima on camera, then Lima surprising Lemmers with her positive pregnancy test.

"Coming fall 2022," the video concludes.

Lima already has two daughters, Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, with her ex-husband, retired basketball player Marko Jarić.

The model referred to Lemmers as her "soul mate" while celebrating Valentine's Day on Monday.

"My forever twin soul mate, Happy Valentines Day," she wrote on Instagram. "I LOVE YOU MORE THAN CHOCOLATE."

Lima and Lemmers made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Lima is best known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, while Lemmers is a producer and the CEO of MiLu Entertainment.