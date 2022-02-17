Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 11:09 AM

Jake Gyllenhaal on Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well': 'It has nothing to do with me'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jake Gyllenhaal on Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well': 'It has nothing to do with me'
Jake Gyllenhaal said he doesn't "begrudge" Taylor Swift for releasing "All Too Well," a song widely believed to be about their romance and breakup. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Jake Gyllenhaal is breaking his silence on Taylor Swift's song "All Too Well."

The 41-year-old actor said in the March issue of Esquire that he doesn't "begrudge" Swift for releasing the song, widely believed to be about their romance and breakup.

Advertisement

Gyllenhaal and Swift dated for three months in 2010. Swift released "All Too Well" in 2012 and released the rerecording "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" with additional lyrics on the album Red (Taylor's Version) in November.

Gyllenhaal was the target of online hate following the release of "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)." He addressed the song in the Esquire interview.

"It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans," he said. "It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."

Gyllenhaal, who turned off his Instagram comments following the release of the song, addressed the hate in broader terms.

Advertisement

"At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," the actor said.

"That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can -- or should, even -- take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world," he added.
Advertisement

Gyllenhall, who is now dating Jeanne Cadieu, said he hasn't listened to Red (Taylor's Version).

"My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that," he said.

Taylor Swift turns 32: a look back

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kellan Lutz, wife Brittany say baby No. 2 is a boy Sharna Burgess expecting baby boy with Brian Austin Green Heather Dubrow doesn't regret inviting Noella Bergener to Cabo What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Def Leppard, Motley Crue to launch stadium tour in June
Music // 4 minutes ago
Def Leppard, Motley Crue to launch stadium tour in June
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announced the rescheduled dates for their stadium tour with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
'Stranger Things' teases the 'beginning of the end' in new S4 posters
TV // 5 minutes ago
'Stranger Things' teases the 'beginning of the end' in new S4 posters
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Stranger Things" continues to to tease fans about what's in store for Season 4 in a series of new posters.
Kate McKinnon to join Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' movie
Movies // 27 minutes ago
Kate McKinnon to join Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' movie
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon is in talks for the "Barbie" movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
The Police to reissue greatest hits album on vinyl for 30th anniversary
Music // 1 hour ago
The Police to reissue greatest hits album on vinyl for 30th anniversary
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Legendary rock band The Police will be reissuing their greatest hits album on vinyl on April 15 in support of the collection's 30th anniversary.
Kellan Lutz, wife Brittany say baby No. 2 is a boy
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kellan Lutz, wife Brittany say baby No. 2 is a boy
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "Twilight" actor Kellan Lutz and his wife, Brittany Lutz, announced the sex of their unborn second child.
Heather Dubrow doesn't regret inviting Noella Bergener to Cabo
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Heather Dubrow doesn't regret inviting Noella Bergener to Cabo
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow said she had fun in Cabo despite her feud with Noella Bergener.
Sharna Burgess expecting baby boy with Brian Austin Green
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Sharna Burgess expecting baby boy with Brian Austin Green
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess announced the sex of her unborn child with actor Brian Austin Green.
Larry David to reflect on life, career in 'The Larry David Story'
TV // 2 hours ago
Larry David to reflect on life, career in 'The Larry David Story'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Larry David is the subject of a new two-part documentary series that is coming to HBO titled "The Larry David Story."
Robert Pattinson on crafting Batman voice: 'You can feel when it feels right'
TV // 3 hours ago
Robert Pattinson on crafting Batman voice: 'You can feel when it feels right'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Robert Pattinson discussed his role as Batman and how he developed his Batman voice while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
AEW 'Dynamite': Sammy Guevara defends TNT title against Darby Allin
TV // 4 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Sammy Guevara defends TNT title against Darby Allin
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defended his title against Darby Allin and CM Punk chose the details of his upcoming rematch against MJF on AEW Dynamite.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers break up
Reports: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers break up
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Judge temporarily bars release of Bob Saget death records and photos
Judge temporarily bars release of Bob Saget death records and photos
Priscilla Presley celebrates son Navarone's marriage: 'I couldn't be happier!'
Priscilla Presley celebrates son Navarone's marriage: 'I couldn't be happier!'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement