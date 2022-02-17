Jake Gyllenhaal on Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well': 'It has nothing to do with me'

1/5

Jake Gyllenhaal said he doesn't "begrudge" Taylor Swift for releasing "All Too Well," a song widely believed to be about their romance and breakup. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Jake Gyllenhaal is breaking his silence on Taylor Swift's song "All Too Well." The 41-year-old actor said in the March issue of Esquire that he doesn't "begrudge" Swift for releasing the song, widely believed to be about their romance and breakup. Advertisement

Gyllenhaal and Swift dated for three months in 2010. Swift released "All Too Well" in 2012 and released the rerecording "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" with additional lyrics on the album Red (Taylor's Version) in November.

Gyllenhaal was the target of online hate following the release of "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)." He addressed the song in the Esquire interview.

"It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans," he said. "It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that."

Gyllenhaal, who turned off his Instagram comments following the release of the song, addressed the hate in broader terms.

"At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," the actor said.

"That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can -- or should, even -- take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world," he added.

Gyllenhall, who is now dating Jeanne Cadieu, said he hasn't listened to Red (Taylor's Version).

"My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that," he said.

