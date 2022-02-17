Heather Dubrow doesn't regret inviting Noella Bergener to Cabo

Heather Dubrow said she had fun in Cabo despite her feud with Noella Bergener. File Photo by Joe Seer/Shutterstock

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Heather Dubrow says she doesn't regret inviting Noella Bergener on the girls' trip to Cabo. The 53-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star said on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she had fun on the trip despite her feud with Bergener. Advertisement

The Feb. 2 episode of RHOC showed Bergener learn that Dubrow only invited her on the trip after their co-star Gina Kirschenheiter pleaded with Dubrow.

Bergener confronted Dubrow, who said she felt "uncomfortable" with Bergener after Bergener gifted her 17-year-old daughter, Max, an explicit card game.

On WWHL, Dubrow was asked if she regrets giving into Kirschenheiter and inviting Bergener on the trip.

"I mean, no," Dubrow said. "Gina's so sweet. Gina's like someone who takes in puppy dogs and just wants to take care of everyone -- she's really amazing. I had to say yes."

"You know, I wish the trip had gone -- ended -- differently. But we also -- unfortunately you didn't see a lot of things that happened that wasn't shown -- we had a lot of fun in Cabo before she showed up, and so that was kind of worth it," she added.

Dubrow originally starred in Seasons 7-11 of RHOC and rejoined the series in Season 16. She said in an interview with People last week that she rejoined the show in part to promote love and acceptance following her daughter Max coming out as bisexual and her daughter Kat coming out as lesbian.

"I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families," Dubrow said.

Dubrow and her husband, Terry Dubrow, will also star on the E! special 7 Year Stitch, where they try to help a couple save their marriage.