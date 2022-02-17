Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 17: Lou Diamond Phillips, Billie Joe Armstrong

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for Feb. 17: Lou Diamond Phillips, Billie Joe Armstrong
Lou Diamond Phillips stands in the press room at the 47th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton in New York City on November 25, 2019. The actor turns 60 on February 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Mail-order retailer Aaron Montgomery Ward in 1844

-- Texas oil millionaire H.L. Hunt in 1889

-- Author Margaret Truman Daniel, daughter of U.S. President Harry S. Truman, in 1924

-- Actor Hal Holbrook in 1925

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/football Hall of Fame member Jim Brown in 1936 (age 86)

-- Singer Gene Pitney in 1940

-- Political activist Huey P. Newton in 1942

-- Actor Brenda Fricker in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Rene Russo in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Richard Karn in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Lou Diamond Phillips in 1962 (age 60)

-- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, born Daniel Whitney, in 1963 (age 59)

-- Basketball superstar Michael Jordan in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Film director Michael Bay in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Dominic Purcell in 1970 (age 52)

Advertisement

-- Actor Denise Richards in 1971 (age 51)

-- Musician Billie Joe Armstrong in 1972 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jerry O'Connell in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Jason Ritter in 1980 (age 42)

-- Heiress Paris Hilton 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor/singer Chord Overstreet in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Bonnie Wright in 1991 (age 31)

-- Singer Ed Sheeran in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Jeremy Allen White in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Sasha Pieterse in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video

Latest Headlines

Reports: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers break up
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Reports: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers break up
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Shailene Woodley and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have ended their relationship, according to several reports.
Judge temporarily bars release of Bob Saget death records and photos
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Judge temporarily bars release of Bob Saget death records and photos
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida judge has approved a temporary injunction blocking public release of some records in Bob Saget's death investigation.
Will Smith to adapt 'Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun' as Netflix film
Movies // 14 hours ago
Will Smith to adapt 'Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun' as Netflix film
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Will Smith and David Oyelowo will produce a new movie based on the Tọlá Okogwu book "Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun."
HBO Max renews 'Peacemaker' for Season 2 ahead of season finale
TV // 13 hours ago
HBO Max renews 'Peacemaker' for Season 2 ahead of season finale
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced Wednesday it has renewed "Peacemaker" for Season 2, one day before the season finale streams. James Gunn will write and direct all Season 2 episodes.
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing," a live concert broadcast from K-pop group BTS, is coming to theaters in March.
'Our Flag Means Death': Taika Waititi is Captain Blackbeard in new trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
'Our Flag Means Death': Taika Waititi is Captain Blackbeard in new trailer
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Taika Waititi portrays legendary pirate Captain Blackbeard who makes a new friend in Rhys Darby's Stede Bonnet in the latest trailer for HBO Max's "Our Flag Means Death."
'Teen Mom 2' alum Chelsea Houska lands HGTV series
TV // 15 hours ago
'Teen Mom 2' alum Chelsea Houska lands HGTV series
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Teen Mom 2" alum Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, will star in the HGTV series "Farmhouse Fabulous."
'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 4 coming to Netflix in March
TV // 15 hours ago
'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 4 coming to Netflix in March
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," a docuseries about F1 racing, will return for a fourth season on Netflix in March.
Priscilla Presley celebrates son Navarone's marriage: 'I couldn't be happier!'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Priscilla Presley celebrates son Navarone's marriage: 'I couldn't be happier!'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Priscilla Presley said her son, Navarone Garcia, married Elisa Achilli at a wedding in Switzerland.
'Winnie the Pooh' musical returning to New York for off-Broadway run
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Winnie the Pooh' musical returning to New York for off-Broadway run
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation" is coming back to New York City this summer for an off-Broadway run.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers break up
Reports: Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers break up
Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes announce exit from AEW
Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes announce exit from AEW
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters
BTS concert event 'Permission to Dance on Stage' to screen in theaters
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Judge temporarily bars release of Bob Saget death records and photos
Judge temporarily bars release of Bob Saget death records and photos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement