Famous birthdays for Feb. 17: Lou Diamond Phillips, Billie Joe Armstrong

Lou Diamond Phillips stands in the press room at the 47th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton in New York City on November 25, 2019. The actor turns 60 on February 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Mail-order retailer Aaron Montgomery Ward in 1844

-- Texas oil millionaire H.L. Hunt in 1889

-- Author Margaret Truman Daniel, daughter of U.S. President Harry S. Truman, in 1924

-- Actor Hal Holbrook in 1925

-- Actor/football Hall of Fame member Jim Brown in 1936 (age 86)

-- Singer Gene Pitney in 1940

-- Political activist Huey P. Newton in 1942

-- Actor Brenda Fricker in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Rene Russo in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Richard Karn in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Lou Diamond Phillips in 1962 (age 60)

-- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, born Daniel Whitney, in 1963 (age 59)

-- Basketball superstar Michael Jordan in 1963 (age 59)

-- Film director Michael Bay in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Dominic Purcell in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Denise Richards in 1971 (age 51)

-- Musician Billie Joe Armstrong in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Jerry O'Connell in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Jason Ritter in 1980 (age 42)

-- Heiress Paris Hilton 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor/singer Chord Overstreet in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Bonnie Wright in 1991 (age 31)

-- Singer Ed Sheeran in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Jeremy Allen White in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Sasha Pieterse in 1996 (age 26)