Famous birthdays for Feb. 17: Lou Diamond Phillips, Billie Joe Armstrong

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Mail-order retailer Aaron Montgomery Ward in 1844
-- Texas oil millionaire H.L. Hunt in 1889
-- Author Margaret Truman Daniel, daughter of U.S. President Harry S. Truman, in 1924
-- Actor Hal Holbrook in 1925
-- Actor/football Hall of Fame member Jim Brown in 1936 (age 86)
-- Singer Gene Pitney in 1940
-- Political activist Huey P. Newton in 1942
-- Actor Brenda Fricker in 1945 (age 77)
-- Actor Rene Russo in 1954 (age 68)
-- Actor Richard Karn in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Lou Diamond Phillips in 1962 (age 60)
-- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, born Daniel Whitney, in 1963 (age 59)
-- Basketball superstar Michael Jordan in 1963 (age 59)
-- Film director Michael Bay in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Dominic Purcell in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Denise Richards in 1971 (age 51)
-- Musician Billie Joe Armstrong in 1972 (age 50)
-- Actor Jerry O'Connell in 1974 (age 48)
-- Actor Jason Ritter in 1980 (age 42)
-- Heiress Paris Hilton 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor/singer Chord Overstreet in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Bonnie Wright in 1991 (age 31)
-- Singer Ed Sheeran in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Jeremy Allen White in 1991 (age 31)
-- Actor Sasha Pieterse in 1996 (age 26)