Judge temporarily bars release of Bob Saget death records and photos

Actor Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida judge has approved a temporary injunction blocking public release of some records in Bob Saget's death investigation. Saget's family sued Tuesday to block release of some graphic photos, video and audio recordings from the investigation into the comedian's death. Advertisement

"Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose," the lawsuit stated.

Saget was found dead Jan. 9 at the RItz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. He died of accidental head trauma sustained in the hotel room, according to his family.

Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu granted the temporary injunction. It bars the sheriff and medical examiner's office from releasing any of Saget's death records until a court decision is rendered in the family's lawsuit.

Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, filed the lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office.

"While we are sensitive to the family's concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public's right to know," Orange County Florida Sheriff John Mina said in a statement after the suit was filed.