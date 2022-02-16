Trending
Feb. 16, 2022 / 10:44 AM

Jennifer Aydin regrets confirming husband Bill's affair on 'RHONJ'

By Annie Martin

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aydin says she regrets confirming husband Bill Aydin's affair on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The television personality appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she played a game of Do! You! Regret It!?.

Aydin confirmed during a confrontation with Margaret Josephs in the RHONJ Season 12 premiere that Bill Aydin had an affair 10 years ago during her fourth pregnancy.

On WWHL, Aydin said she regrets going public about the affair and might have denied it in retrospect.

"It's not true to who I am -- I'm always very forthright, sometimes to my detriment -- but there's other people involved. My in-laws are very upset with him, and my children are very upset," the star said. "But I do believe there's power in my story, and we ultimately have a happy ending. I'm not going to let anybody ruin my happiness."

Aydin also said she regrets asking her friends in Tenafly, N.J., about whether Jackie Goldschneider's husband, Evan Goldschneider, had an affair.

"100 percent. I should never have done that," she said.

Aydin and Josephs have clashed throughout the years on RHONJ. Josephs said on WWHL earlier this month that she believes she and Aydin "can move forward" from their feud and praised Aydin's marriage.

"They're both great parents. They've gone the distance. They've put, you know, this negative infidelity behind them. They've worked out their issues," Josephs said. "I have a lot of good things to say about them."

