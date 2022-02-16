Famous birthdays for Feb. 16: LeVar Burton, John McEnroe

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
-- Historian Henry Brooks Adams in 1838
-- Actor Chester Morris in 1901
-- Actor James Baskett in 1904
-- Singer Patty Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1918
-- Actor Vera-Ellen in 1921
-- Singer and U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono, R-Calif., in 1935
-- Businessman Carl Icahn in 1936 (age 86)
-- Former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in 1941
-- Writer Richard Ford in 1944 (age 78)
-- Actor William Katt in 1951 (age 71)
-- Model/actor Margaux Hemingway in 1954
-- Actor/director LeVar Burton in 1957 (age 65)
-- Actor/rapper Ice-T, born Tracy Marrow, in 1958 (age 64)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John McEnroe in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Christopher Eccleston in 1964 (age 58)
-- Rapper Lupe Fiasco, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Elizabeth Olsen in 1989 (age 33)
-- Singer/songwriter The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, in 1990 (age 32)
-- Singer Ava Max, born Amanda Ava Koci, in 1994 (age 28)