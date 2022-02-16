Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 16: LeVar Burton, John McEnroe

By UPI Staff
1/3
LeVar Burton attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. The actor turns 65 on February 16. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Historian Henry Brooks Adams in 1838

-- Actor Chester Morris in 1901

-- Actor James Baskett in 1904

-- Singer Patty Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1918

-- Actor Vera-Ellen in 1921

-- Singer and U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono, R-Calif., in 1935

UPI File Photo

-- Businessman Carl Icahn in 1936 (age 86)

-- Former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in 1941

-- Writer Richard Ford in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor William Katt in 1951 (age 71)

-- Model/actor Margaux Hemingway in 1954

-- Actor/director LeVar Burton in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor/rapper Ice-T, born Tracy Marrow, in 1958 (age 64)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John McEnroe in 1959 (age 63)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

-- Actor Christopher Eccleston in 1964 (age 58)

-- Rapper Lupe Fiasco, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Elizabeth Olsen in 1989 (age 33)

-- Singer/songwriter The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, in 1990 (age 32)

-- Singer Ava Max, born Amanda Ava Koci, in 1994 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

